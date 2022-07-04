By Lindsay Renner-Wood
KEYSER— Every morning for more than 30 years, Jim Endler has prepared breakfast in bed for his wife Mona Ridder.
She takes the same thing most every day, Endler said — raisin toast, yogurt and fresh fruit with a cup of coffee, preferably made from a powdered cappuccino mix from Sam’s Club.
Little rituals like their daily breakfast routine remain intact, Ridder said, even if they look a bit different. In addition to her own health concerns and others of his, Endler is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
“For 31 years, he’s brought me breakfast in bed, and he insists on continuing to do it,” Ridder said. “Where it used to take him 15 minutes, it might take him an hour now. I try to let him do whatever he wants and feels like he can do.”
Ridder, a former head of the Mineral County Development Authority, and Endler, a U.S. Army veteran and retired sheriff’s deputy in Mineral County, were wed in their Church Street home on New Year’s Eve 1994. They’ve weathered their share of challenges over the years, including Ridder’s battle with cancer that began in 1999 and Endler’s heart attack that was the impetus for their marriage, the second for both.
During a recent interview — and in general, Ridder said — Endler was reluctant to discuss his diagnosis, which came in November 2020. Last year, Ridder said, Endler lost his driver’s license because of his condition.
Prior to diagnosis, Ridder said, there were small hints that something might be amiss with Endler, like missing turns while driving on roads he’d traveled frequently. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by Dr. Sarim Mir, who’d been treating Ridder for tremors and neuropathy.
The questions asked of him during the diagnostic test used to determine his condition were “child’s play,” Endler said. Both Ridder and Endler said that he prefers making jokes, not just about his condition but in general when talking.
Before his diagnosis and the initial signs that something was amiss, Ridder said, Endler was “meticulous” in his attention to detail. He loved woodworking, she said, along with collecting model trains and guns, and they spent much of their time working on their house together.
Ridder and Endler both have children from previous marriages, and Ridder said they’re fortunate to maintain close ties with their kids, as well as with Endler’s ex-wife. They enjoyed more visits before COVID-19 struck, but still make time when they can.
“We’re a big, extended family,” Ridder said. “Everybody gets along with everybody else.”
Endler also has a caretaker visit twice a week. They play the card game Cribbage together, he said, “and he’s pretty good. We played three games today. He won the first two, and I won the third. Last week, I won four in a row. It bounces back. We’re pretty evenly matched.”
“That keeps him on his toes a little bit, the Cribbage and things like that,” Ridder said.
Trips and memories
Another way Ridder tries to engage Endler’s memory is through looking at scrapbooks of the many trips they’ve taken together over the years, both nationally and internationally. Her office contains a treasure trove of photos and other personal relics.
Among their travels have been “some incredible road trips,” Ridder said. On one occasion that he “remembers vividly,” Endler said, “we both got off (work) at midnight and our first stop, other than gas and something to eat, was in Stokes, Oklahoma. From there, we went to Canada.”
They’ve done everything together from Caribbean cruises to road trips to Mexico, Ridder said. Endler said they’ve both traveled to 48 of 50 states. “She’s missed two, and I’ve missed two — not the same two,” he noted. For Ridder, it’s Hawaii and Alaska, and for Endler, Oregon and Washington.
The couple took one European trip together, Ridder said, and a fat scrapbook tells the story of that journey, a 12-day Rhine River cruise with their fellow members of the Rotary Club of Keyser.
“I’m trying to keep all these memories alive,” Ridder said.
Worries moving forward
Ridder said she worries about her own health as much as she does Endler’s. They have to travel as far as Winchester, Virginia, for some of their doctor’s appointments, she said, and if her own health takes a poor turn, she’s concerned about finding reliable transportation.
They can ask for rides from nearby relatives, she said, but she tries to do as much as she can on her own.
Endler, for his part, said he doesn’t think much about his condition.
“I don’t worry about it,” Endler said. “I spent 21 years in the military running around the world and 21 years as a deputy sheriff. I don’t worry about things.”
Endler’s standard line of dismissal when his symptoms manifest, Ridder said, is to just dismiss it as saying “I’m old.” He said as much several times in interviews. He has good days and bad days, Ridder said.
Recently, Ridder said, their children were visiting to help with some items around the house, and she expressed her concerns to Endler’s son James.
“I told James, ‘I gotta keep going for at least another five years,’” Ridder recalled. “He looked at me kind of funny and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got all these health issues, too.’ I need to keep us together as much as possible, or at least that’s how I feel.”
In five years’ time, Ridder said, she feels that Endler will need to go into a nursing home to receive the level of care he’ll likely need. She said it’s a difficult reality for the family to face, but for Endler especially.
At the time of the interview, Ridder was a few weeks out from a heart procedure, and was concerned about her recovery time as well as long-term well-being. Driving and writing both benefit her, Ridder said, and she hopes to be able to keep a routine.
“My fear is that my heart’s going to give out before I’m ready,” Ridder said. “If will is going to keep me alive, I’m fine, but I think it will only go so far.”
Lifestyle can impact odds of Alzheimer’s
Dr. Sarim Mir, Ridder and Endler’s neurologist, said Alzheimer’s is only one form of dementia, but estimated that 65% to 80% of dementia patients have Alzheimer’s specifically. Early symptoms like the ones Endler experienced are common, he said.
“They either come at that stage or a little earlier, when they begin to get forgetful,” Mir said. “They may forget to keep appointments or forget names, but it has not begun to impact them and they can function. Some people come at that stage, when they’re concerned.”
Those early stages, Dr. Mir said, are classified as mild cognitive impairment. A symptom like Endler’s forgetfulness while driving, he said, is indicative of mild dementia. If a previously punctual individual stops remembering routine matters like paying their bills on time or how to prepare a beloved recipe, he said, those can also be signs of something amiss.
Patients in the early stages of dementia may be able to recall childhood memories perfectly clearly, Mir said, “but what we’re talking about is short-term things, like what did you have for breakfast or where you put your keys.” Language slips and lapses in judgment are also typical early signs, he said, and Alzheimer’s patients are particularly prone to loss of language skills.
“After the age of 50, people sometimes begin to have difficulties with words, where you might have the word on the tip of your tongue,” Mir said. “With Alzheimer’s, that doesn’t happen on occasion. It’s happening constantly, and it’s increasing.”
Alzheimer’s doesn’t have rapid progression, Mir said, and patients tend to experience gradual worsening of their symptoms. From the time of onset, he said, it typically takes around 11 years for the disease to reach its most severe point, but could take as long as 20 years for some patients.
There are few available treatments for dementia, Mir said. Alzheimer’s is caused by the buildup of amyloid plaque in the brain. Like many diseases, Mir said, Alzheimer’s can be attributed to lifestyle and is “in large part, preventable.”
“The biggest issues are the cardiovascular risk factors,” Mir said, noting many Alzheimer’s patients also have hypertension, diabetes or high cholesterol. “These are the same risk factors for heart disease, strokes and Alzheimer’s.”
Mir said studies from Loma Linda University show that healthier eating and exercise can help, “but you have to start before you get Alzheimer’s.”
“If you follow it 80%, that will still make a big difference,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.