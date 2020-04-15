CHARLESTON — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia climbed above 700 Wednesday morning.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 17,656 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 702 positive cases, 16,954 negative results and 10 deaths.
That is up slightly from 694 cases in the state Tuesday.
The Wednesday morning report didn’t include any new cases for Mercer County, which still stands at eight COVID-19 cases. McDowell County is still reporting six cases and Monroe County one.
In neighboring Virginia, 44,169 people had been tested as of Wednesday morning with 6,500 positive cases, 1,048 hospitalizations and 195 deaths. That’s up from 154 deaths on Tuesday.
There were no immediate changes in local Virginia side numbers Wednesday morning. Both Tazewell and Giles counties are still reporting two cases and Buchanan County is reporting 12. Bland County still has no cases. Wythe County is reporting seven and Smyth County is reporting 11.
