Republican Jim Justice received a key endorsement Tuesday in his bid to win the Mountain State's high-profile U.S. Senate race.
The West Virginia Coal Association endorsed Justice in the U.S. Senate contest. Justice is the current governor of West Virginia, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin in the state's closely watched 2024 U.S. Senate contest.
Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia Coal Association, said the West Virginia race could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate in 2024.
“Our industry views the race for U.S. Senate as important as the presidential race,” Hamilton said. “This race may determine control of the Senate and whether New York Democrat Chuck Schumer continues to set the agenda, name committee chairs, and call the plays. We believe West Virginia will be better served with a new and insightful leader in the Senate which is why we offer our unconditional support for Jim Justice to succeed Senator Joe Manchin.”
Manchin has not announced whether he intends to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate or not. The incumbent Democrat says he won't make a decision until the December or January timeframe.
Republican Alex Mooney, a current member of the U.S. House of Representatives, also is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race.
The coal association also endorsed a number of other "pro coal" candidates, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller R-W.Va., and Republican Riley Moore, the incumbent state treasurer who is seeking the U.S. House seat currently held by Mooney.
“Our veteran congressional member, Carol Miller, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus, is leading her national colleagues against the anti-coal forces in the U.S. House of Representatives," Hamilton said. "We wholeheartedly support her re-election to Congress. We also endorse State Treasurer Riley Moore in his bid for the congressional seat being vacated by Alex Mooney. Moore has crusaded against national and international financial interests who have adopted lending policies that discriminate against fossil energy extraction. Treasurer Moore will work with and compliment Congresswoman Miller very well.”
In the race for governor of West Virginia, the coal association endorsed Republican Patrick Morrisey, who is the current attorney general of West Virginia.
“These are extraordinary times and our industry is under attack from the Democratic establishment," Hamilton said. "Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has mounted legal challenge after legal challenge to hold off or stop President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency from eradicating coal from America’s energy mix. We are indebted to General Morrisey and believe he is the most qualified in these unprecedented times to lead our state forward. We proudly announce our endorsement for Patrick Morrisey for Governor."
The association also endorsed Republican Mike Stuart for attorney general and Haley Bunn and Charles Trump for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
