BLUEFIELD — West Virginia’s Christmas City is kicking off its holiday celebrations this Saturday with displays of school spirit, a contest to see who has the best-dressed dog and more.
Bluefield, which has been designated as West Virginia’s Christmas City, is starting its Hometown Christmas Festival at 6 p.m. this Saturday near the large Christmas tree along Princeton Avenue, according to Marie Blackwell, city ambassador. Saturday’s festivities includes a School Spirit Night and a Dog Costume Contest.
“We’re asking people to show their school spirit,” Blackwell said. “Bluefield High School, Bluefield Intermediate, Graham Middle, Graham High School. and that will start at Chicory Square.”
Pet owners wanting to enter their dogs in the Dog Costume Contest can start registering at 6 p.m., with judging at about 6:30 p.m. Registration will take place near the Christmas tree, Blackwell said.
The Hometown Christmas Festival runs from Saturday until Dec. 17 in downtown Bluefield.
There will be events throughout the week including face painting, crafts, a holiday market inside of the former Big Whiskey and theme nights.
Sunday will be Church Night from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chicory Square Sunday. Monday will have First Responder Night from 6 to 8 p.m., followed Tuesday by Merchants Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Merchants Night will include an Ugly Sweater Contest and Kids Passport Night. There will be registration places for the contest and the Kids Passport Night.
“That’s where the merchants downtown are going to be participating, and the kids have a little passport and they and their parents will go around and visit the merchants,” Blackwell said. “And they’ll get their passports stamped and we’ll have a drawing. They can get passports at the green space by the big Christmas tree and the dog park.”
Family Night on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature a clown, face painting and other family activities, Blackwell said.
The event runs the entire week of De. 11 to 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the green space by the Christmas tree, except for Sunday Dec. 12 the time will be 4 to 6 p.m. at Chicory Square.
“There will be craft vendors, local vendors, special hot drinks (experience Gluhwein, a German drink of hot mulled wine) provided by the RailYard, trolley rides, Christmas trees, gift baskets, garland and wreaths for sale, food vendors, Santa, the Grinch and more,” Blackwell said.
The Mercer County Commission provided a $3,000 grant to help pay for materials needed during the Hometown Christmas Festival, she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.