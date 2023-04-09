FAIRMONT — Every day before she starts her morning at Fairmont Catholic School, Principal Diane Burnside says a prayer in her car for the safety of her students and faculty.
The thought runs through her head every morning that a shooting could happen at her school like the tragedy that recently struck a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
“The thought that it could be us crosses my mind every morning. Every morning when I get out of the car and walk the halls I pray, ‘I want this to do a safe day. I want God to watch over us and love us,” Burnside said.
The news of the shooting that took place in Nashville inside Covenant School has rocked much of the faith community across the country. The event — which left three students and three teachers dead at the hands of a 28-year-old former student — sent ripples across the country that have already been felt in Fairmont.
Just outside the Fairmont Catholic School library and main office stands a statue of the Virgin Mary. Hung across her fingers are six paper angels, each with the name of a victim from Nashville. Inside the library, more angels are hung, marked with the names of the victims from the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last year.
Father Joe Konikattil, who oversees the parish of St. Peter the Fisherman in Fairmont, has been doing his best to comfort his parishioners.
“It’s very sad to know that these things happen in the schools. I was really shocked that innocent people are targeted again and again,” Konikattil said. “In times like these, faith alone gives us the strength to move forward. It calls us back to the very core of our values — ‘In God we trust.’”
But safety has been on the minds of the administrators and leaders over Fairmont Catholic since mid-2022, when Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle reached out to include them in the security sweeps and walkthroughs the county was conducting throughout Marion County Schools.
Riffle, alongside the county’s Department of Homeland Security and surrounding law enforcement agencies, conducted assessments of every school building in the county to find security flaws or areas that need improvement.
For obvious reasons, Burnside was unable to divulge the specifics of what was found, but the county is assisting the school with numbering every door in the building and creating a fully updated floor plan. Whether the county’s assistance in this is monetary or otherwise was unclear and DHS Director Chris McIntire did not return phone calls before deadline.
The school has limited access to the building to one entrance that is locked at all times and accessed via a buzzer to the main office. The school has also streamlined its sign-in protocol and restricted community access to the facility while children are present.
“Our faculty has also participated in the active shooter training that other schools in the county have participated in,” said Joyce Evans, Fairmont Catholic’s director of curriculum and instruction. “All these things give us another layer of protection to ensure our students are as safe as possible.”
All these changes were already in motion when the news broke about the shooting in Nashville just a few weeks ago.
While these changes in protocol and improvements to security are necessary, Konikattil believes that these measures are only treating a symptom of something much larger within America.
As much as the public has expressed surprise that a private, Christian school would be the target of a school shooting, Konikattil was not surprised, he believes evil creeps up where we least expect it.
He was candid with his past experiences of violence, seeing his fellow priests martyred on mission trips, seeing terrorism around the world, but he believes America has the chance to stop it.
“This is the tip of the iceberg. We need to look deeper and see the evil and the violence that pervades the entire society, be it via gun culture or an attitude itself,” Konikattil said. “Even in the most secure and sacred place — schools — it has begun happening.
“We read in the book of Genisis that God created a paradise and then it was ruined by evil. This can happen anywhere in the world, even where we least expect it. We need to look deeper within ourselves and see how we can unite and stand against this evil.”
While the solution to the issue of gun violence and mass shootings may be something deeper as Konikattil suggests, the reality is that communication within the community and a strong support network between agencies and organizations helps reduce the likelihood of ostracization that can lead to acts of violence.
That’s the type of community Konikattil and the others within Fairmont Catholic are striving to create. One where their arms are open, and all are welcome.
“We try to build that rapport with the parents, the grandparents and the community. I think we build that community feeling inside and outside these walls,” Evans said.
