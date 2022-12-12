By Mary Catherine Brooks
CNHI News W.Va.
West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest gives hunters an opportunity to share photos of their buck harvest along with a chance to win prizes.
The contest is open to West Virginia residents and non-residents and includes two divisions — a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older.
Five participants from each division will win prizes.
To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo of himself/herself with the buck he or she harvested during the 2022 hunting season along with a short account (no more than 500 words) of the hunt.
Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form at Wvdnr.gov/photocontest.
Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia hunting license and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.
The contest is limited to one entry per person.
Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27.
A random drawing from all eligible entries will select 20 finalist entries from the Youth Division and 20 finalist entries from the Adult Division on or about Jan. 5.
The finalist entries will be presented to a judging committee that includes Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia DNR Director Brett McMillion, and West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby (or their designated representatives).
The committee will evaluate each entry based on photo composition, size of antlers, number of antler points, and quality of narrative describing the hunt, then determine the winning entries.
Winners will be announced on or about Jan. 15.
Prizes will include the following:
• In the Youth Division, each winner will receive a West Virginia Lifetime hunting and fishing license.
• In the state resident Adult Division, each winner may choose from a West Virginia Lifetime hunting and trapping license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State
• Each non-resident adult fivision winner may choose from a two-night stay in a state forest cabin or a stay in a state forest cabin.
