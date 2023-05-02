West Virginia American Water filed Monday with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) for a rate adjustment request which could add $15 to monthly residential water bills.
The rate adjustment request that West Virginia American Water filed with the PSC reflects about $340 million in water and wastewater system investments made from 2020 through February 2025 to continue providing safe and reliable service, company officials said Monday in a press release..
The company continues to make needed investments to replace aging infrastructure, comply with water quality and environmental regulations and meet customers’ water and wastewater service needs, according to the press release. If approved, new rates reflecting these investments would not go into effect until February 2024.
If West Virginia American Water’s proposed rates are approved as requested in Monday’s filing, the monthly water bill for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month would increase about $15 per month after factoring in the current Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) currently appearing on customer bills, company officials said.
The average residential wastewater bill of 3,000 gallons would increase about $19 per month. New rates will not take effect until February 2024, following a 300-day statutory review by the PSC, according to the water company’s press release.
“This rate request provides for recovery of our investment from 2020 to present and seeks to facilitate future system investments into 2025,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “The rates established in our last request did not recognize more than $48 million in system investments we had made by the time those rates took effect. Today’s filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems.”
Recognizing the needs of its most vulnerable customers, the company is proposing a new Low-Income Tariff as part of this filing, West Virginia American Water officials said. This expanded, four-tiered proposal will better tailor rates to different levels of household income. Under this expanded tariff, eligible households would receive monthly bill discounts of between 15 and 65 percent for water and wastewater service. In addition to the proposed tariff, the current state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) 20 percent discount program and other customer assistance programs would continue.
“As a company, we believe that the service we provide must be safe, complying with all Environmental Protection Agency regulations and Safe Drinking Water Act standards; reliable, demonstrating resiliency in the face of adverse conditions; and affordable,” Burton said. “With this in mind, we are pleased to expand our low-income options with our proposed tariff that will reduce rates for qualifying customers.”
The PSC’s rate review process offers multiple opportunities for customer involvement, company officials said. Customers can participate through written comments, attendance at public hearings and consumer advocacy organizations that participate in the proceedings.
For more information on the company’s rate proposal and to find out what actions customers may take, visit westvirginiaamwater.com and select “Your Water and Wastewater Rates” under the Customer Service menu.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
