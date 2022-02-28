CHARLESTON — Area customers of West Virginia American Water Company will see their water bills rise at an average of $4.58 a month.
On Thursday, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a request from the company to raise water rates, but by about 8 percent, or $13.4 million a year. That is well below the $40.4 million rate hike WVAW requested.
That means a residential water customer using 3,100 gallons per month will see their monthly bill increase by about $4.58.
The PSC also approved raising sewer customers’ rates an average of $5.75 a month.
“Today’s Order grants a base rate increase of $23.3 million for water rates, which includes a roll-in of a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) of approximately $9.9 million that customers are already paying in their monthly bills,” the PSC said.
However, some residents will get a break.
The PSC also implemented a “special reduced rate” for residential services.
Rates for residential customers who currently receive benefits from Social Security Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF Unemployed Parent Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (if 60 or older) will not be increased.
“Safe, reliable water and sewer service requires investment in infrastructure. As a result, it is necessary to occasionally raise rates,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “However, the Commission is very concerned about the trend of rising rates and the short periods between base rate cases. The Company should continue to replace aging infrastructure and working with troubled systems without the need for another base rate filing for at least three years, if not more.”
The Kanawha County Commission, West Virginia Energy Users Group and the Consumer Advocate Division intervened in these cases.
WVAW has approximately 167,000 water customers in 19 counties and 1,113 sewer customers in Fayette County.
