PRINCETON — West Virginia’s wildlife is a traffic hazard throughout the year, but the chances for vehicles colliding with deer goes up as fall begins and they start to roam more across the countryside and onto the roadways.
West Virginia is once again the most likely place in the United States for deer verses vehicle collisions, especially for October to November, according to an annual study conducted by State Farm. West Virginia drivers have a 1 in 37 chance of colliding with an animal while driving. In 2019, State Farm had 7,721 auto claims for animal collisions in the state.
“It usually starts around the middle of October and goes on into November when the deer start to rut,” said Cpl. D.G. Pierson of the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
Most incidents involving deer happen early in the morning and at night, but collisions can happen at any time. Deer can suddenly emerge from cover and run in front of oncoming vehicles.
“Especially watch late at night,” Pierson recommended. “They’re popping out everywhere.”
Pierson said motorists can contact law enforcement and their insurance companies if they hit a deer. Motorists should not approach any deer they hit because the animals’ strong legs and sharp hooves still make them dangerous.
The top 10 states for deer verses vehicle collisions are as follows: West Virginia; Montana; Pennsylvania; South Dakota; Michigan; Wisconsin; Iowa; Mississippi; Minnesota; and Wyoming.
Other parts of the insurance company’s study showed a decrease in collisions with animals. COVID-19 months, particularly March, saw a 20 percent decrease – more than 70,000 claims – in animal collisions due to fewer drivers being on the road.
There were more than 21,000 claims involving large wild animals such as bears, elk, moose, caribou, ox, antelope and wild boar.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
