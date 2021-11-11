PRINCETON — Before West Point graduate and Welch native Lt. David L. Sackett was sent to Vietnam in 1969, he had just married and after a few months in the war zone was getting ready to fly to Hawaii to finally have what the military calls “R & R” (Rest and Recuperation) with his young bride.
Tragically, he was wounded just before he was to fly out and died on a helicopter on his way for medical help in October 1969.
Tony Whitlow, founder and director of the Those Who Served War Museum at the Memorial Building in Princeton, now has Lt. Sackett’s cadet uniform, overcoat, parade hat, medals, including the Silver Star and Purple Heart, and other memorabilia on display in the West Point section of the museum.
Whitlow said when Sackett’s mother, Dora Lee Sackett, died, she expressly wanted these items to go into the museum.
The display at the museum has attracted a lot of attention, including from one of Sackett’s classmates at West Point, Retired Lt. Col. James R. Swinney of Maggie Valley, N.C.
Swinney said in a letter to Whitlow that he and his wife visited the museum recently and were very pleased to see the entire collection presented in a “dignified and professional manner.”
“I enjoy military history and have toured many Civil War, WWI and WWII battlefields and can say Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton, W.Va. is a real gem,” he said.
Swinney said he and Hackett met on that “fateful morning in the area known as the Iron Triangle.”
“Later, after his unit was pinned down by heavy enemy fire, my cavalry platoon was ordered to relieve his unit, extract the casualties and take the remnants to a secure night defensive position,” he said in the letter.
But Sackett did not survive.
Swinney joined others recently to write “Grip Hands,” a book that honors 20 of his West Point fallen classmates.
“Our chapter covered Dave’s years of growing up in Welch with another graduate, Randy Pais, his cadet years with his roommate, Jess Gatlin, and finally his three months in Vietnam, which I wrote,” Swinney said. “We have been able to reach out to some of his men from Vietnam and get stories and pictures never seen before. After we finished, I called Tony to see if he would like a copy of the final draft to go with Dave’s’ display.”
That copy of the final draft is also on display in the West Point section.
“We felt David’s encouragement during the project, giving us permission to tell his story in the best way we could,” Swinney said. “His men certainly wanted to tell their stories about their beloved lieutenant and we were proud to help them.”
Whitlow said Pais has also visited the museum,
In a letter to Swinney in 1996, Dora Sackett described her son as “always thoughtful, loving, kind, generous, proud and Godly. I’ll also say, to know him was to love him.”
“After that firefight he was to go back to his base, get on a plane and go to Hawaii,” Whitlow said of Sackett, and his wife would be there. “It was romantic and tragic. He was only 23 years old.”
After he was killed, his mother later moved to Princeton and called Whitlow and told him she wanted her son’s things to go the museum.
“All of this is in immaculate condition,” Whitlow said. “She took very good care of it.”
He said after she died, her caretaker came to see him and told him Dora Sackett had left “explicit instructions” to bring her son’s military items to him.
Whitlow said the West Point display has other items that are unique to this area, including a hat the late Gen. William Westmoreland, who was commander of forces in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968 and also a West Point graduate, wore.
The hat has Westmoreland’s information label inside and four stars pinned on the outside.
“He wore the thunder out of that hat,” he said, from when he was a two-star general to four star. “He kept his hat.”
The hat was given by Jim Childress, who lived in the area and had donated a historic record collection to West Point.
“He gave it them and they called back and wanted to give him something,” Whitlow said, so they sent him the hat as well as a West Point football uniform worn by Rollie Stichweh, captain of the Army football team in 1965.
“They retired his number,” Whitlow said of Stichweh. “He beat Roger Staubach (long-time Dallas Cowboys quarterback) who was quarterback of the Navy team. Stauback said Stichweh was one of the best he ever played against.”
West Point also sent an autographed photo of Westmoreland to Childress.
Whitlow said everything in the museum comes with a special reverence.
“It’s in my heart,” he said.
Whitlow puts his heart and soul into the museum, and it does not go unnoticed.
“The museum is first class, from the Ford Jeep of the 99th Infantry Division (which will be part of today’s Veterans Day Parade) in the rotunda to the exhibits on the second floor,” Swinney said in a letter to Whitlow after visiting the museum. “Everything was presented in a dignified and thoughtful way … Those of us who have served our great country appreciate all of your dedication to the Those Who Served Museum. It is a fitting tribute to all American veterans from all wars, not just the ones from West Virginia.”
