Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.