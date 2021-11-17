PRINCETON — West Virginia’s governor said Tuesday that the state “jumped right on it” when the Mercer County Health Department and other departments administered the wrong COVID vaccine doses and were learning from those mistakes; meanwhile, a local healthcare organization is offering a vaccination clinic Saturday.
Gov. Jim Justice visited Mercer Elementary School and presented a $50,000 check as part of the West Virginia Department of Education’s I Got Vaxxed Competition. The school received the prize because more than 98 percent of its faculty and staff chose to get vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the Mercer County Health Department stopped administering COVID-19 vaccine after patients received the full doses for their boosters instead of the half doses are required. COVID-19 vaccination clinics are currently on hold there, but the Bluestone Health Association is having a vaccination clinic Saturday in Princeton.
Justice said after Tuesday’s presentation at the school that mistakes like administering the wrong vaccine doses are being addressed.
“Well, you know, through all this, just to tell it like it is, we’re going to make mistakes,” Justice said. “People are going to make mistakes. and you know, that’s unfortunate, but I don’t think it’s life-threatening or harming, but it’s unfortunate.”
Full doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered Oct. 28 by the Mercer County Health Department instead of the approved half doses. The department’s COVID vaccination clinics are on a temporary hold. Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, after being questioned by Justice, later said that Hancock and Braxton counties also had “vaccine errors” and were placed under a temporary hold with the hold on Hancock being lifted after an investigation.
“What do we do? We learn from those mistakes and make sure we don’t do it anywhere else and everything, and we jumped right on it; and stopped the doses coming until we could get it all straightened out and everything,” Justice added Tuesday. “That’s what we do.”
In Mercer County, the number of active COVID cases has been slowly declining. There were 270 active cases Nov. 14. This number had declined to 265 by Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). About 8,771 people in Mercer County had recovered from COVID-19. There have been 181 deaths as of Tuesday.
A vaccination clinic offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations as well as free flu shots is coming to Princeton this Saturday.
The Bluestone Health Care Association will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at the Karen Preservati Center off Stafford Drive next to the Princeton Rescue Squad. Vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Susan Plumley, RN.
“We’re going to be doing all ages,” Plumley stated. “We’re going to have a pediatric table set up, and for boosters and for first-time vaccines.”
The clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as Johnson & Johnson, plus free flu vaccinations, she said. Recipients will not be required to bring insurance cards to the clinic.
Recipients are asked to bring their identification and the cards they were given if they have had previous vaccinations, Plumley stated. Parents or guardians must be present if children are receiving pediatric vaccinations.
“We’ll have a physician there and also a nurse practitioner,” Plumley added. “We’re going to have separate tables with the separate doses. We’ll double check the doses before administration.”
Future vaccination clinics will be announced when they are ready, she said.
