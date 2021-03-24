BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Board has a new member representing District III.
Dr. Daniel Wells, a pharmacist at Southview Pharmacy in Bluewell, is completing the term of Robb Williams, who was elected in 2017 and was up for reelection this year.
Williams recently moved to Princeton and had to relinquish his seat on the board.
“We thank you for agreeing to serve,” Mayor Ron Martin told him during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “We know you will do a great job.”
Wells was also recently named to the Mercer County Board of Health representing Bluefield.
Williams is also a board of health member but now represents Princeton on that board.
Wells, a Marshall University graduate, is also co-owner of the Pita Pit in Princeton.
Three seats on the board are up this year, in Districts I,II and III.
As of March 19, Treyvon Simmons and Danny Hampton had filed their candidacy in District I and Kyle Croye has filed for candidacy in District III.
District I incumbent, Vice-Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, and District II incumbent Mayor Ron Martin have not yet made an announcement on whether they will run for reelection.
Filing deadline is April 5. The election will be held on Tuesday, June 1.
Two “at-large” seats on the Bluefield Board of Directors, held by Matt Knowles and Peter Taylor, are not up for re-election until 2023.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director, on the progress of a potential Thoroughbred Bulk Transportation (TBT) facility in Bluefield along the Norfolk Southern corridor, an initiative called “Project Game Changer.”
The facility would serve as a hub that allows customers to transfer a large array of commodities between rail cars and trucks.
A Demand Study has been under way and it includes a survey to find out how many regional businesses would directly benefit.
Spencer said the survey was sent to over 500 businesses within a 100-mile radius and 31 have so far been returned.
These businesses are not retail, he said, but would need the facility for shipping and receiving.
“These are companies that have products…” he said. “We are trying to push that and trying to close the survey within a few weeks.”
Spencer said the results will show demands for such a facility in Bluefield and the survey information is being forwarded to the engineering firm of EL Robinson, which is heading the Demand Study.
After this study, the next step will be a preliminary engineering report on potential sites for the facility.
