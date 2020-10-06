TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will start a new program thanks to a federal grant.
A $1.4 million grant through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) program was announced last week by the board of supervisors.
Of that money, $800,000 is earmarked for a state-of-the-art mechatronics computerized welding equipment and will also fund workforce staffing and instruction at the center.
The program is designed to train students and adults who are unemployed or need additional skills to remain competitive in their current jobs.
“As the county’s representative to the Workforce Development Board, I am thrilled with the Department of Labor’s announcement as it is another step toward revitalizing our community’s economy,” said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury. “This will especially assist in fulfilling our area’s need for skilled welders.”
“We are extremely pleased to partner with the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to receive this grant,” Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said. “This grant will allow the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center to continue to offer workforce training to our citizens using state-of-the-art equipment. A special thanks to Eric Young, Pam Warden, Aleta Spicer, and Cynthia Beavers for all of their hard work in getting this grant together and approved.”
Young, who is Tazewell County Administrator, said working together is the key.
“Tazewell County is very excited about this collaborative effort with the Tazewell County School System,” he said. “We have always believed working together can accomplish great things for our residents. This is a great opportunity to prove it. The board appreciates Tazewell County Public Schools working with us to apply for the grant and offering to operate the program. When this pandemic is over our economy will be ready to grow again.”
The WORC grants enable communities within the Appalachian region that have been hard hit by economic transition and recovering slowly to develop local and regional workforce development solutions that align with economic development strategies, Young said. “Grant recipients will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long term economic vitality.”
The announcement was part of $29 million to 27 grant recipients across the country. Tazewell County was one of the two recipients from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
