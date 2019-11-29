By EMILY D. COPPOLA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The 23rd annual Holiday of Lights festival is welcoming guests to visit the glistening displays for the 2019 holiday season.
For many weeks, the city of Bluefield Public Works employees have been crafting and repairing the impressive displays in preparation for opening day on Thanksgiving.
For the 2019 displays, Public Works employees Bradley Dempsey and Matt Perdue acted as the architects for all the light creations. From the traditional candy canes on the road to the new creations, the two made sure that every bulb was working properly. Their hard work paid off as the architects of this year’s festival flipped the switch on the displays.
“It’s grown to over 1.2 million lights. It’s one of the larger light displays in our area. The Public Works works so hard on this and last year we had almost 30,000 visitors,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said.
According to Marie Blackwell, Bluefield City Ambassador, this year’s festival consists of 1.2 million lights. With the massive amount of bulbs, maintenance is continuous for the displays.
Prior to opening day, Public Works employees faced the difficulty of blustery winds that knocked some of the displays down, Blackwell said. With winter weather and wind sweeping through the area, these workers monitor the displays to ensure they are right side up and functioning properly.
“This year we want to give a special thanks to Victoria Lilly and the BHS students who helped paint some of the displays in here. Also a special thank you to Public Works. They’ve put in somewhere between four and six weeks of labor to get this ready for everybody to see. A special thank you to Bradley and Matt for all they do every year and for the design and implementation of everything that you see in here,” Martin said.
Displays in the 2019 festival include several puzzle pieces to support and spread awareness of autism, Olaf from Frozen, and many more to thrill festive guests.
The Holiday of Lights will be open through New Year’s Eve on December 31. Through the holiday season, the display annually receives guests from as far away as New Jersey seeking to experience a one-of-a-kind holiday experience.
There is no admission to visit the lights but donations are welcome.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
