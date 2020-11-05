WELCH — A Veterans Day parade that has continued for more than a century is proceeding this year, but in a new way that will allow people to honor their nation’s veterans while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The 102nd Welch Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start 10 a.m., Nov. 11 in downtown Welch. For decades, large crowds of well wishers have lined the streets to watch high school bands, floats and other tributes to local veterans march down the street. This year, the parade will stand still while the spectators drive by it.
“It’s going to be a reverse parade where the parade stands still and the people drive by,” said Kierston Gillespie, court clerk for the City of Welch. “Our downtown is two lanes. We’re going to have one with the parade and the other where you can drive by it.”
The Welch Veterans Day Parade is known as one of the longest-running events of its kind in the United States.
“The American Legion is doing the parade,” Gillespie said. “They decided to do it this way so they can comply with the CDC guidelines. We don’t want to lose that tradition and we also don’t want to not honor the veterans.”
In Richlands, Va., an annual Veterans Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. today in the parking lot behind the Richlands Police Department.
The evening will consist of a keynote speaker, slide presentation, special music by the Jubalaires, presentation of colors, placement of the memorial wreath and other activities.
Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said there will be a broadcast system in place that will allow guests to listen to the ceremony on their car radios.
Students from local high schools will not be able to participate in this year’s ceremony, said Ginger Branton, one of the organizers.
“We’re still doing the candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., and we will have a wide screen so they can see the ceremony that will take place at the memorial,” she said. “As they come, they will be handed a candle. We’re asking them to bring their own lighters.”
McKinley Dale will perform the National Anthem on trumpet as well as Taps, Branton said. The presentation of the colors and a 21-gun salute will be conducted by the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640. Gavin Scott, a Virginia State Police trooper, will be the bagpipe honor guard.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.