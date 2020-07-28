WELCH — Three new coronavirus cases were reported Monday in McDowell County, as health officials urged everyone who participated in a community swim night at Linkous Park in Welch to self-monitor for signs of the COVID-19 virus for the next 14 days.
All three new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are the result of community spread of the virus, the McDowell County Health Department said in a statement. The new cases emerged one day after health officials asked everyone who participated in the community swim night event to self-monitor themselves for signs of the virus. Those individuals also are asked to limit their activities for the next 14 days, and to wear a mask if they must go out in public.
“If you were at the community night swim at Linkous Park on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 in Welch, you may have been exposed to an individual who is confirmed positive for COVID-19,” the health department statement said. “The health department advises all those in attendance to self-monitor for 14 days. Symptoms to watch for are fever, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, cough, nausea and/or vomiting, headache, and change in smell or taste.”
The health department said if an individual is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they can call Tug River Health Association’s hotline at (304) 448-2300 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday. They also can contact Welch Community Hospital at (304)-436-8659 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or (304)-436-8630 outside of those times to inquire about the possibility of being tested. Citizens can also contact the Bradshaw Medical Clinic at (304)-967-5034 and Yukon Medical Clinic at (304)-875-2302.
McDowell County is currently up to 19 cases of the virus, which includes seven cases that are considered active where an individual is still in quarantine.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
