Jimmy W. Welch, long-time Executive Director of the Credit Bureau Foundation of the Two Virginias, Inc. has announced his retirement.
Foundation Board President Danny Couthard said Welch was initially the manager of the Credit Bureau of the Two Virginias for more than 20 years until it was sold to Equifax in 2002.
“The proceeds from the sale to Equifax were used to create the Credit Bureau Foundation with the goal to specifically award scholarships to students with an average GPA score and to also award grants to education-related organizations in the seven counties previously served by the Credit Bureau,” Couthard said.
To date, more than $1 million has been awarded, he added.
“Without Jimmy’s outstanding management of the Credit Bureau, the Foundation would not exist,” Couthard said. “He will be sorely missed by the Board of Directors of the Foundation.”
Julie Johnson, Executive Vice President of Summit Community Bank Trust and Wealth Management Group, will assume management of the Foundation.
Johnson is also President of the Community Foundation of the Two Virginias.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
