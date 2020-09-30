BLUEFIELD — One man was hospitalized and another in custody after a shooting Monday night in Brushfork.
Authorities were alerted to the incident around 9:15 p.m. when the victim, Cordero Hayes, of Welch, was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle, First Sgt. J.K. Cooper, district commander of the West Virginia State Police Princeton and Welch detachments, said.
Cooper said police then responded to the Perdue Hollow Road area where the shooting took place.
A short time later, Cooper said the suspect, Tyaire Clark, 19, of Bluefield, was located in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Bluewell.
“At this time, Tyaire Clark was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder,” Cooper said. “The suspected firearm used in this incident was also recovered from the suspect.”
Cooper said the victim was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center and, as of Tuesday morning, his condition was unknown.
The shooting remains an active State Police investigation, Cooper said.
He asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.
Lead investigator on the case is Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper.
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
