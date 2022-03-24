CHARLESTON — A McDowell County man who bought and then burned down a house in Bluefield to collect insurance money pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in Charleston Tuesday.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson released information on the case, saying Douglas Vineyard, 52, of Welch, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Thompson said Vineyard admitted that on July 1, 2019, he bought a house on Princeton Street in Bluefield for $5,000.
“On July 31, 2019, Vineyard bought an insurance policy on the house,” Thompson said. “The coverage included for $285,500 for the dwelling, $142,750 for the contents and $14,275 for other structures.”
But on the insurance application, Vineyard stated that the purchase price for the house was $50,000.
Thompson said that in early August, Vineyard made an agreement with other individuals to burn the house down and collect the insurance proceeds.
“On August 6, 2019, the individuals set the house on fire,” Thompson said. “The house was a total loss. On August 16, 2019, Vineyard faxed a Sworn Statement of Proof of Loss seeking $285,500 in insurance proceeds for the house. The insurance company spent over $13,000 investigating Vineyard’s false claim, ultimately denying it.”
Thompson commended the investigative work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Gregory McVey is prosecuting the case.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.