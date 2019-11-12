WELCH — For the 101st time, Welch hosted a Veterans Day Parade Monday, the longest running parade honoring veterans in the country.
Sponsored by American Legion Post 8 in Welch, the theme of this year’s parade was “One Nation Under God.”
The parade is rich in history, with past guest speakers including three former Presidents – Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and Lyndon B. Johnson – among many other dignitaries and military leaders.
Parade attendee and Roderfield resident Jackie Fairbanks said Johnson was at the parade on Nov. 11,1963, only 11 days before being sworn in as president after Pres. John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22.
Fairbanks, whose late husband was a veteran, said she has been coming to the parade since she was a child, a family tradition, and never missed even when the weather has not cooperated.
“It’s just such a great tradition,” she added. “It’s amazing what they do.”
Christie Hunt, a first-grade teacher at Iaeger Elementary School, said she has, like Fairbanks, always attended the parade and was even part of it when she was in the high school band.
“When I got out of school and went off to college and come back I would come back to the parade,” she said.
Hunt and her students have been putting on a program for veterans in Iaeger VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 1144 for five years in her classroom.
“We did blueberry muffins for the veterans this year,” she said. “Tomorrow we are doing lunch for all the veterans.”
Post 1144 also marches in the parade and fires a 21-gun salute to honor fallen veterans.
“That is one thing that is so great about this county,” Fairbanks said of the parade and its history. “They love and appreciate their veterans.”
Besides the traditional bands, floats and tributes to veterans, guest speaker Command Sgt. Major Phillip R. Cantrell of the West Virginia National Guard told the crowd after the parade that he and all veterans appreciated the recognition and the long tradition.
“It’s an honor to be here today to represent the men and women in uniform,” he said. “All across the country, all around the world, we have thousands of West Virginians deployed to defend this nation. More than 500 West Virginians and several from this community are now serving in the Middle East.”
Cantrell, from Man, W.Va., thanked the community for its support.
“Without your support, we could not accomplish our mission,” he said. “It makes everything worthwhile to know we are appreciated.”
Cantrell asked that everyone always remember those who have fallen and remember the ones serving today.
The community support and the long-running parade is “beyond belief,” he said. “We are very honored to be here (with his wife Sherry). The support you give to us and the service members is truly appreciated.”
Cantrell said that everyone should “remember that we do this (serve) because we are one nation under God.”
Welch Mayor Harold McBride also spoke, thanking all veterans.
“We appreciate the community support,” he said, adding that if kids grow up having a hard time finding a hero, “we have a county full of them.”
McBride pointed out one of those heroes, veteran Charlie Brown, who “answered the call, served his country, came back,” and never complained.
Veterans are “special people who gave a lot,” McBride said. “That’s the reason we do what we do.”
Stephanie Pennington of Welch has been to every parade since she was a small child except the one in 2018 when she had moved.
Pennington said her favorite thing is “seeing all the people, everybody coming together” to honor veterans.
“I like being able to to talk to people in the community too,” she said.
Robin Pruitt was not only carrying on a tradition by coming to the parade, she was also there to help raise money for her church, Trinity Temple in Welch.
“We support our veterans,” she said. “We are raising money right now to replace our carpet and pews in our church.”
Pruitt said it was the first time in 15 years her church has not entered a float in the parade, but not because they didn’t want to.
“Our youth usually does the float,” she said. “But they have grown up so we are starting with our little ones all over again. We have to build them up to help us with a float. We hope to next year.”
Pruitt said her favorite thing about the parade is the support for veterans.
“McDowell County supports our veterans,” she said. “People come out … We’ve lost a lot in McDowell County, but this parade, 101 years we are celebrating this year. We have the longest running parade across the country. We are very proud of that.”
U.S. Army veteran Patrick Wyatt of Welch was at the parade. He served from 1959 to 1966 and his tours included South Korea and Germany.
Wyatt said he comes to the parade as often as he can and enjoys getting together with the community.
He is still proud of his military experience, he said, and it continues to be important to him.
Bluefield, Va. resident Angie Reynolds grew up in Iaeger and continues to attend the parade as she has always done.
Reynolds said she comes for all the veterans, especially her late cousin, Staff Sgt. Gene Vance, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2002 and was the first member of the West Virginia National Guard to die in combat since World War II.
“We honor him and we honor all veterans,” she said. “We have to thank the veterans. If it was not for them, we wouldn’t have the freedom we have.”
Caitlin Buchanan of Princeton and Zachary Brittingham also of Princeton marched in the parade as members of Concord University’s Mountain Lion Pride Marching Band.
Buchanan said this was her second Welch parade..
“I did it in high school (Princeton High School Band) but this is my first time with Concord,” she said. “I enjoy it. A veterans parade always has a special place for me anyway.”
Buchanan said there are veterans in her family.
“My dad was Army and my grandparents were Navy,” she said. “My boyfriend is in the Army.”
Brittingham said he and Buchanan have been in bands together for eight years and this is his second trip to the Welch parade as well.
“It’s always fun,” he said, adding that being in a parade is the most fun thing they do as a unit. “It is so interactive (with the crowd). It is really cool.”
The ceremony at the end of the parade also featured music by the Mountain Lion Pride, including the National Anthem, “God Bless America,” and all of the military service branches’ theme songs.
The American Legion trophy for Best Youth Group was awarded to Fall River Elementary School; Commander’s Trophy for Best Civic Group went to the Gary Coaldiggers; Best Band went to Concord University; Best in Parade was the Kiwanis Club.
About 80 units were in the parade.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
