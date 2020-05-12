CHARLESTON — Indoor restaurant dining can begin on May 21 in West Virginia, but at 50 percent capacity.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday afternoon, with Week 4 of his six-week reopening “comeback” plan from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic starting next week.
However, Justice said the kick-off date for the opening of Week 4 businesses is not until Thursday, May 21.
Along with indoor dining, large/specialty retail stores can reopen, state park campgrounds and cabins can reopen but for state residents only, and motorsports and powersports events can be held without spectators.
Malls will remain closed, though, but stores with outside entrances can reopen.
The reopening of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System had already been announced to start May 21, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Safety protocol will still be followed, including social distancing and facial coverings when appropriate.
Justice said the May 21 reopening date was moved from May 18, the initial start of Week 4, to give the businesses more time to prepare for opening since they want to be ready for the big Memorial Day weekend.
Justice also said outdoor youth sports can begin on June 8, and guidelines for that will be released later.
The numbers continue to be “phenomenally good,” he said of the trends showing a significant slowdown of the spread of the virus as well as a continued drop in the percentage of positive cases to the total tested, which was at 2.15 percent on Monday. “The numbers keep trending the very best.”
Justice said those numbers will be watched closely as the economic engine of the state runs again.
“We are going to monitor it and stay on top of it in every way we possibly can,” he said. “If we get spikes (in the number of positive cases in a particular area) we will react to them. Right now, we look really good.”
No decision has yet been made on when one of the state’s most popular tourist attractions, whitewater rafting, will reopen. The rafting experience in the New River Gorge and on the Gauley River attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, said it’s a matter of figuring out how to do it safely.
“We love it,” he said, saying his family takes whitewater rafting trips.
Marsh said with the close proximity of customers riding buses going to and from the river put-in and take-out points from the rafting company headquarters as well as the close quarters on the rafts themselves, safety is an issue.
The state is working with professionals in the industry to come up with a plan to offer the excursions safely, he said.
Justice said these decisions to reopen are based on what all of his experts in the health field and tell him.
It’s also a matter of getting people back to work and avoiding dire economic problems, he said.
Justice said he had a conference call with other governors and Vice President Mike Pence Monday morning and the message from Washington was clear: “They are nudging us to get back to work.”
Although West Virginia has some of the best numbers in the nation related to the virus, “We are going to do the baby steps,” he said of a gradual reopening process. “Other states would love to have our numbers and would open the whole state tomorrow.”
But Justice also cautioned that all of the safety guidelines must continue to be followed since the virus is still here.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said Monday that testing continues to improve and expand.
All residents and staff at assisted living facilities and all day care center workers are now in the process of being tested and testing is also being moved into areas where vulnerable populations are located.
That includes African-Americans who have been hit hard by the virus, prompting Justice to form a task force to make more aggressive moves in testing in those communities.
All residents and staff at all of the state’s 123 nursing homes have been tested, and Slemp said 70 percent of those long-term facilities had no positive cases.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
