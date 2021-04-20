ATHENS — If weather conditions are favorable Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, a bright show of astronomical proportions will be visible in local skies.
An event known as the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to start Wednesday night and continue into the early Thursday morning. The last meteor shower was the Quadrantids in early January.
The meteor shower event could offer 15 to 20 meteors every hour, according to the American Meteor Society. People all over the world will be able to see this event, but more meteors will be seen over the Northern Hemisphere.
Meteor showers occur about the same time every year, according Dr. Gregory Simonian, a doctor of astronomy at Concord University. The showers have names that end with “id” based on where they seem to originate in the sky. For example, the Lyrid meteor shower seems to come from the Constellation Lyra, which is named after a Greek musical instrument called a lyre.
Meteors in these annual showers are debris from comets, basically “little dirty snowballs that go around the sun,” Simonian said.
“Every time they come near the sun, they heat up a bit, and some of that ice turns into gas and comes off the comet,” he stated.
The debris coming off the comet forms its classic tail. Eventually, the ice goes away and leave bits of rock that are still orbiting the sun.
“When the Earth comes by that little debris trail every year, that’s what gives us the meteor shower,” Simonian said.
Cloudy conditions Wednesday night and early Thursday morning might not allow meteor watchers to see very much, but the weather report can always change, he added. The best chance to see meteors could be Thursday morning.
“If you go outside, you may still see some meteors coming down,” Simonian said.
The forecast for Thursday morning shows cloudy conditions for about 10 to 15 percent of the sky, according to meteorologist Stacie Hanes with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with about 30 to 35 percent coverage.
Going to a dark place away from city lights helps improve chances for seeing the meteor shower, but another object in the sky cannot be evaded.
“Unfortunately, one of the things you’ll have to deal with is a big source of light, the moon,” he said. “Generally you have to wait until 4 a.m. for the moon to set. The best time to look is Thursday morning between 4 a.m. to sunrise.”
Simonian said he was not planning to get up that early in the morning.
“But I know for a lot of people, it’s a really fun tradition to kind up stay up all night, drink some hot cocoa and make a night of it,” he stated
