PRINCETON — At the January meeting of the Princeton City Council, City Manager Mike Webb looked back at 2022 and the city’s accomplishments therein.
“We saw over 30 new businesses open up within the city last year and we’re aiming for that many this year,” Webb said.
The year also saw the city host many successful events ranging from the monthly “cruise-ins” to Celebrate Princeton to the four-day Independence Day celebration to the annual Christmas parade, among many others.
In the area of capital improvements, Webb cited the sidewalk project on Thorn Street; the Rogers Street Flood Water Control Project; the installation of LED lights in various parts of the city; and the dog park on Morrison Drive as among many other 2022 projects.
Webb also credited the late Ron Clement for the dog park mural.
Webb said the agreement which gave WVU Health System control over Princeton Community Hospital is a major part of the overall progress of the city.
Projects to look forward to in 2023, he said, include the completion of the kiosk at the corner of Mercer and North Eighth streets and the start of work on the Thorn Street Bridge replacement project.
In other news:
• City Clerk Ken Clay gave the oath of office to firefighter Noah Hendricks of the Princeton Fire Department. Hendricks, who was hired in December, brings the PFD up to its full paid contingent of 12 firefighters.
• Mayor David Graham presented a proclamation recognizing the Princeton Whistlepigs to team general manager Danny Shingleton, team mascot “Rocky The Whistlepig” and Dewey Russell and Marshall Lytton of the Princeton Baseball Association. The proclamation declared Feb. 2 as “WhistlePig Day” in the city of Princeton.
• Council conveyed a .42 acre parcel of land to the county as part of the development for the planned Mercer County Fairgrounds. The parcel in question is at the intersection of Route 20 and the Ceres Road.
• On motion of Lytton with a second by Councilman James Hawkins, council approved the December financial statement.
• A proposed transfer of 11.27 acres of city property on Morrison Drive to the Princeton Economic Development Authority was tabled on motion of Lytton with a second by councilman James Hill.
• B & O Tax Incentives for Prime Care 12 Priority Health at 702 Stafford Drive; Kar-Klean, LLC at 382 South Wickham Avenue; and Corner Shop Company at 1301 Mercer Street were approved on motion of Lytton with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen.
• A drawdown for the Rogers Street Project was approved on motion of Lytton with a second by Hill.
• The February meeting of council was set for Tuesday, February 21st at 6:30 p m on motion of Lytton and second by Hawkins.
• Clay announced that registration for the June 2023 at-large council election would begin on February 1.
