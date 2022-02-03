WELCH — A winter weather advisory including heavy rain and a wintry mix was issued Wednesday for parts for southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Charleston, which includes McDowell County in its forecasting area, issued a winter weather advisory for McDowell and neighboring Buchanan County, Va. It will go into effect Friday from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Forecasters expected up to 1 inch of snow and ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch, creating hazardous road conditions which could impact morning and evening commutes.
Weather predictions for Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va. are within the region watched over by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. A hazardous weather outlook was issued Wednesday for that region.
“Basically from now until Friday afternoon, we’re going to have a cold front that’s going to be slowly approaching our area,” said meteorologist Dennis Sleighter with the National Weather Service. “And a series of disturbances is moving along the front, and combined with increased moisture moving into the region, the combination will help generate heavy rainfall over parts of the area.”
From Wednesday night through Friday, the Bluefield area’s total amount of rainfall could average to about 1 and a half inches, Sleighter said.
Heavy rain falling on saturated soil and melting snow could cause “isolated flooding” from late today to early Friday. A wintry mix of refreezing rain, sleet and snow is possible Friday, according to forecasters.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.