BLUEFIELD — Fairs and festivals are being canceled, a new 80-foot Ferris wheel ordered in Holland can’t be shipped, and a well-known carnival works to keep its employees paid while the coronavirus pandemic puts everything on hold.
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield is currently scheduled to start May 29 and continue through June 7, but plans are on hold while stay-at-home orders and calls for social distancing prevent crowds from gathering. It’s also the sixth stop for the James H. Drew Carnival.
“We’ve been in that city park since 1951,” Jimmy Drew, president of one of the companies making up the carnival, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “Well, let me tell you what’s happened. We do 21 state fairs and festivals a year, and Bluefield is number six.”
The carnival’s first five fairs and festivals – and Drew counted these as among the best including Bluefield – had to cancel. The first was the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Ga.
“That’s a big date. It was canceled two weeks before the opening date. It was March 27. That’s when we open, and we’ve been there 35 years,” Drew said. “Second was the Columbus, Ga. Civic Center. It was canceled. If we were out and operating in another time we would be setting up at the Columbus Civic Center right now and we would be closed Sunday. We’ve been there 50 years.”
Stop number three was the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and it’s been canceled as well. Drew said the carnival has been stopping there for close to 46 years. Stop number four was the Great Anderson County Fair in Anderson, SC; it was canceled about two weeks ago.
“Then Greenville County, which is close to Anderson; that would be a fair at Heritage Park, and it was canceled last week,” Drew said.
The next stop after Greenville County is the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield. Drew said organizers had contacted him and asked whether the scheduled stop could be moved back a week. Drew said they would like to stop in Bluefield if it’s possible, but they had no control over the other fairs and festivals they are scheduled to attend.
“We sent everybody a letter telling them how much we love our customers,” Drew said, adding “We think people are really wanting to get out.”
Despite the fact events are being canceled, the carnival’s employees – who keep working during the four and a half months they’re not on tour – paint and maintain the rides to keep them in good condition. Drew said the carnival has been working to take care of its people and keep paying them.
“We’ve got an application for the federal payroll protection,” he said. “We’re not asking for anything for the company, we’re just trying to take care of our great workers. We’re just doing the best we can. If the whole year is canceled then I could see we could be trouble. We’re just trying to get people their paychecks.”
The pandemic has put some of the carnival’s other plans on hold. Drew said two new rides including an 80-foot Ferris wheel and a new Typhoon had been ordered, but they can’t be shipped. The Ferris wheel is still where it was manufactured in Holland. A firm in England built the carnival a new Typhoon ride. The old Typhoon, which is a favorite ride among crowds, was sold to a Texas operation, Drew said.
Not long ago, representatives of the Fairground Association of Great Britain visited the James H. Drew Exposition and watched its operations. The association is a “club for fun fair enthusiasts,” according to its website. Drew said these visitors never talked to any of the carnival’s employees, but they gave the carnival a good review in the association’s magazine,”The Fairground Mercury.”
For now, the carnival is waiting to see how the pandemic plays out.
“We’re sitting here ready to operate, but we’ve got to be careful,” Drew said. “We can’t afford to spend too much. The main thing is our workers, our employees. We care about them. We’re ready to go.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
