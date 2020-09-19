BLUEFIELD — Passing motorists waived and honked their horns Friday as protestors held up signs and urged support for finding a way to reopen the closed Grant Street Bridge.
The Grant Street Bridge was closed in June 2019 after a routine inspection by the state Department of Highways found major structural problems. Built in 1941, the 320-ft. bridge crosses the railroad tracks, connecting Princeton Avenue to the Wayne and Henry Streets area.
Protestors held up signs such as “Fix Our Bridge” and waived back to passersby who honked their horns in support. Carol Wade of Greenbrier Street said she has lived in the community for about 40 years or longer.
“Right, right, we’ve asked the city, but we want to see what we can do,” she said.
Wade said that she and other residents affected by the bridge’s closure plan to contact Gov. Jim Justice and whoever else they think can help remedy the situation. Ever since the Grant Street Bridge closed last year, residents have had to use alternative routes whenever they leave home for shopping or work.
“Going on that other road is terrible,” Wade said as cars and trucks drove by and honked their horns in support.
The Rev. Charles Collins of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church had a homemade sign that read, “Honk to Tell The City to Repair Our Bridge.” Collins said his sign was made before residents were informed by the city that Norfolk Southern Railroad owns the span. During a recent meeting at the church, another resident said that he thought the state owned it.
“Number one, tell us who owns the bridge and who’s responsible,” Collins said. “Number two, all we’re asking is for them to talk to the citizens of the East End, sit down and talk to us; and tell us the truth, of course.”
Collins said when asked about the closure’s impact that it was “depressing” to have to use the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge or another bridge where the city garage was once located.
“Some even say ‘Reverend, I almost hate to even get in my car,’” he added.
Protestors plan to be at the bridge Monday, Wednesday and Friday so the Grant Street Bridge situation will stay before the public.
“We just want to keep it in front of everybody” Collins said. “We’re not happy, we’re not pleased.”
More motorists honked their horns and waved to the protestors as they drove past the bridge.
“Thank you, thank you for your horn support,” Collins declared as he smiled and looked at the passing cars. He said that the closed bridge is impacting more people than the residents who drove across it every day.
“We need the support from everybody, we need everybody to get involved,” he said. “This is not just an East End or Northside problem. It’s a people project of the city.”
People can walk across the bridge and some do that to catch a Bluefield Area Transit bus, but that doesn’t help motorists, Collins added
“Most of us have a car and it’s hard to cross a walkway,” Collins said.
The number of protestors varied from three to more than half a dozen as some left and others arrived to take their place. Willie Perry of Wayne Street said that losing the bridge was like living behind “an invisible wall.” Alternate routes like Hardy Street have curves that make drivers go on the sidewalk sometimes, and part of it “is falling in.” Perry was concerned about what would happen when snow arrives this year.
“We didn’t have a bad winter last year, but if they have a bad winter this year, I don’t see how they’re going to negotiate the curves,” he said, adding that many veterans and elderly people live in the community.
“It’s a hardship on everyone,” he said. “Why should I shop in Bluefield if I can hit Grassy Branch Road on Bland Street and go to Princeton? It takes away from our spending in the City of Bluefield.”
Perry asked if the bridge could be used for regular-sized cars and trucks used by delivery services, and just prohibit heavy vehicles such as tractor-trailers and large fuel trucks from crossing it.
City Manager Dane Rideout said Friday that the city has not heard from the governor’s office recently about the bridge, but the city is doing a feasibility study to see what can be done about it. The city plans to approach the governor when there are options to offer him.
“You don’t go to a senior executive with a problem without some recommended solutions,” he said.
“I understand their protests,” Rideout added. “It seems that a lot of the information we’ve been putting out does not seem to be reaching the citizens. We want to make the city approachable on questions of ownership, the current situation with the bridge, the actions we have taken and the direction we are proceeding.”
Replacing the Grant Street Bridge could cost more than $13 million, so the city has to carefully consider what can be done to repair or replace it.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.