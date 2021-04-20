BLUEWELL — Tons of litter along Mercer County’s roadways and public areas have been removed, but the struggle to keep the county clean continues as more replaces what’s been hauled away.
The annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign concludes April 30. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said more volunteers are needed for the final clean up events.
“There’s been a lot of work. Thousands of bags have been filled and tons of trash have been collected,” Puckett said. “I personally have collected over 500 bags this year.”
Unfortunately, sites that have been cleaned soon start getting trash again.
“We can’t keep up,” Puckett said. “As soon as we clean up and turn around, a day or two later we’ve got several items in the place we cleaned.”
Community and roadside cleanups are continuing. A Keep Mercer Clean effort is scheduled to start 9 a.m. this coming Saturday, according to Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association. Volunteers will meet outside the Four Seasons Answering Service to pick up gloves, trash bags and other equipment.
“Bring friends if possible and pick a spot in our area you wish to clean,” Crane said. “Leave tied bags in ditch lines. We encourage all area residents to please clean their ditch lines in front of their homes.”
This year’s priority in Bluewell is Lorton Lick Road, he said. Many of the ATV tourists arriving in Mercer County use this road to reach the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
“Thousands of ATV adventurists use this route to the trails and we need to make it shine,” Crane added.
Puckett said in previous Bluefield Daily Telegraph stories that keeping the county clean is an important part of making it more attractive to tourists. Keeping the scenery clear of trash is difficult when motorists kept tossing more litter out of their windows or dumping it over embankments.
Having more people adopting roads and keeping them clean would help, he stated. Traffic cones and warning lights can be put up to help keep volunteers safe. People with the Mercer County Day Report Center help clean the larger routes such as U.S. Route 52 though collecting litter there can be difficult.
The primary way of keeping the county clean is for people to stop littering, Puckett said.
“You’ve got to change the culture,” he stated. “Until we treat this area like it deserves, we’re going to have to keep focusing on these efforts.”
Keep Mercer Clean includes special days for dropping off trash. Wednesday will be Mattress Day at the Mercer County Landfill near Princeton. Mattresses and box springs can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, Puckett said.
“If you’ve got a mattress in your house, we don’t want it over an embankment,” he stated. “We want it at the landfill.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
