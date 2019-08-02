WELCH — “We are up against it.”
McDowell County Commissioner Cody Estep used those words Thursday to describe the county’s dire economic status as commissioners called a special meeting to discuss whether enough money is coming in to avoid more cuts, which have already left the county barely able to provide needed services.
No decisions were made and the budget issue was tabled at the meeting because the county is waiting for more economic updates on money coming in, especially property and real estate taxes as well as the coal severance tax revenue.
“I have been on the phone with the bookkeeper trying to figure out the budget and after a lengthy discussion with the bookkeeper, we are going to table the budget issue until our next meeting in August,” said commission President Cecil Patterson, adding that it’s a matter of coming up with ways to balance the budget.
“We have about a $50,000 window,” he said, adding that if revenues keep dropping, the money simply will not be there.
Each county department has seen a 10 percent cut in its budget for two years, he said, and that is an untenable situation for services. “We had to do another 10 percent cut this year.”
“We have no tax base,” he said, losing stores like Walmart in recent years and no growth in industry, business or jobs.
Patterson said if the taxes come in as hoped for the county would basically “end up even to about $50,000 ahead if everything works out perfect.”
However, that may not be the case and it could go the other way.
For example, he said the coal severance check (every three months) was down about $10,000 from the same period last year, so that revenue is unpredictable. “That (the drop) flew up a red flag. Hopefully the property taxes come in as projected and we will be okay.”
But one big thing that takes away from the county coffers is the jail bill, he added.
“That’s what’s killing us,” he said. “Our regional jail bill is at $55,000 to $60,000 a month.”
That may be lower than it was at one time, but it is a formidable bill to pay month after month with revenue dropping.
The county had gotten behind on it, he said, and “that’s eating up a bunch of our budget.”
“We also have a holding facility that the county runs,” he said, which costs about $260,000 a year.
Patterson said the county has looked at shutting down the holding facility “temporarily until we get our budget under control.”
“But that would devastate this county,” he said, adding that the facility is needed because there is nowhere else to hold those arrested in the county.
They are also inquiring about the possibility of using the state’s Stevens Correctional Center in Welch for local arrests but that so far has just been a “question” for the state, Patterson said.
“We are going to try to get it balanced,” Estep said. “We are going to call the Governor’s office. Sen. Chandler Swope is always ready to help. We’ve got to do something. This is critical.”
Getting behind paying bills has also been a problem.
“This county has been holding bills back for a couple of years,” Estep said, maybe longer, continuing to kick the can down the road. “Now it’s caught up.”
“We have to make sure we meet payroll,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to make sure we can do it.”
“The bottom line here is that our tax base has dropped tremendously,” Estep said, adding that during the time it was dropping the county should have been more aggressive in building a tax base rather than keeping the “same pace.”
“Now it’s caught up with us.”
“We’ve got to build a tax base,” Patterson said. “Look at Walmart shutting down and Magic Mart shutting down. Nobody is building anything new.”
The county is also not yet reaping significant benefits from the development of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System into the county, which has brought in more people and a few small businesses.
“But it will be over a period of years before that will show evidence of tax revenue,” Estep said.
Although coal production has seen an uptick, Estep, who has been in the coal mining and natural gas industry, said there is a lot of coal on the market so the price has fallen.
County Administrator Jennifer Wimmer said the coal severance revenue in recent years has averaged about $140,000 a quarter (every three months), with some fluctuations, but has not seen a consistent increase.
The 5 percent coal severance tax is based on how much coal is extracted with the state getting the lion’s share, 4.65 percent, and counties the rest.
Both Patterson and Estep said the county should be sharing some of the benefits of the natural gas production in the north central counties, which are doing very well.
“If the legislators would give us just 1 or 2 percent of that (natural gas severance tax share) the county would flourish,” Patterson said.
“Those counties are filthy rich … they are sitting on a gold mine,” Estep said. “But they don’t share like we did our coal severance taxes.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District) said he knows of no specific programs being proposed at the state level to help localities like McDowell County experiencing financial woes with their budgets.
He also is skeptical about any natural gas severance tax revenue coming.
“A few northern counties are in good shape due to the local gas industry,” he said. “But I think they will probably fight against statewide sharing.”
Swope said he talks to McDowell County officials often.
“I will do all I can to help,” he said.
In the meantime, all necessary county services need funding as well as the school system.
Sheriff Martin West has continued to feel the sting of cuts, barely maintaining 10 deputies.
“We had 15,” he said, and that was a minimum.
After those five positions were lost to budget cuts in recent years, it meant no night coverage and the West Virginia State Police has stepped up to the help.
“The deputies are doing all they can do,” Patterson said, adding that they are performing required duties like serving papers, transporting and mental hygiene. “The deputies are working themselves to death. The troopers are running from one end of this county to the other. They are doing all they can do.”
Patterson and Estep said they hope to have numbers in by the Aug. 14 meeting and address the budget again.
Wimmer said many businesses like to pay their taxes before Sept. 1 to receive a small discount for early payment.
“That should help,” she said.
Jackie Fairbanks, a member of the EDA (Economic Development Authority) as well as various boards, attended the meeting and said having hope is difficult.
“I love my county and it’s a shame,” she said of the lack of money, revenue and development. “We don’t even have basic infrastructure, like water. We don’t have one decent road.”
McDowell County has no four-lane highway, inadequate water and sewer services, and limited broadband access.
With no prospects, the county continues to lose population.
“We don’t have anything to keep our young people,” she said.
The population of the county has been declining for decades as the coal industry has fallen, dropping from 50,000 in 1980 to an estimated 18,567 in 2017.
The county has also been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, registering at one time the highest per capita overdose death rate of any county in the country.
