BLUEFIELD — A wave of closures and cancellations were reported Monday across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia due to the coronavirus crisis.
In the city of Princeton, the Princeton Public Library is closing at 5 p.m. today and will remain closed at least two weeks.
Librarian Sheena Johnson said it’s a decision made by the library’s board as well as the city manager to help stop any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) if it shows up in the area.
The closure will be reevaluated in two weeks, she added, and staff will be there through Wednesday to answer phone calls
“We are going to be offering as much as we can online,” she said, and the library is also considering a “curbside” checkout service.
In the city of Bluefield, officials announced that the Bluefield Municipal Court is cancelled for both March 25 and April 8. The city said matters set for those days will be reset for future dates.
Marie Blackwell, a spokesperson for the city, said Parks and Recreation and the FitRec Center will be closed as of noon Monday, and continuing until March 31. For FitRec members, Blackwell said their membership will be extended to compensate for the closure. During the closure, she said the cit will conduct an extensive cleaning of the facility.
Blackwell said the city's after-school day camp program will remain in operation for now.
Blackwell also said the city board meeting scheduled for March 24 at 6:00 p.m. will be moved to 8:30 a.m. and converted to a very limited meeting for the sole purpose of taking statutorily required action on the budget, and the presentation of a brief update on the city’s response to the virus. Blackwell said this meeting will be closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the City’s website as usual.
Also in Bluefield, the next two Blue Mountain Performing concerts, Burlap to Cashmere on March 21 and WV Youth Symphony on April 21, have been postponed indefinitely.
The Mercer County Association for Retired School Employees meeting originally scheduled for Monday evening also has been canceled.
In the town of Richlands, Va., the CART performance JukeBox Saturday Night, scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.