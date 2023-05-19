BLUEFIELD — Ongoing work to replace water mains along College Avenue in Bluefield could be completed by the end of June, officials with the City of Bluefield and West Virginia American Water said Thursday.
As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced about $6.8 million in investments to replace 28,400 feet of water main across southern West Virginia including the ongoing water main work in the City of Bluefield.
In 2023, West Virginia American Water customers in the company’s southern operating area will be seeing several infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 1,450 feet of 8-inch pipe and 600 feet of 12-inch pipe along College Avenue in Bluefield.
“They’re doing that right now,” City Manager Cecil Marson said Thursday.
Sewer work on College Avenue has been completed, he added.
“We just finished the first phase of the (water) project and will be starting the second phase on Monday, May 22,” said Megan Hannah, senior manager of government and external affairs for West Virginia American Water. “The whole project is estimated to be completed by the end of June.”
Another 3,500 feet of 6-inch and 2-inch pipe on Terry Avenue in Oak Hill is among the water main projects.
“Investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to providing safe and reliable water service that can support our communities and businesses across West Virginia,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering for West Virginia American Water. “Our team recognizes the importance of infrastructure and is using National Infrastructure Week as an opportunity to bring attention to this critical topic in our state and nation.”
West Virginia American Water invested over $82 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state in 2022 to improve service reliability and water quality to hundreds of communities across the state, company officials said. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company’s infrastructure upgrade map.
While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers, company officials said
Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions, company officials said. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers as well as through West Virginia American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text or email based on customer preferences.
Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web self‐service portal, MyWater, at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences.
