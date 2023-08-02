PRINCETON — Methodically cruising back and forth, a boat cut a crisscross pattern across algae and weed blanketing part of Glenwood Lake while algaecide was sprayed.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (PSD) started Tuesday morning spreading an algaecide called Harpoon to treat an ongoing algae and water weed problem that’s closed Glenwood Lake to paddle boating, fishing, kayaking and related activities.
Scott Clark, the PSD’s general manager, worked on one of the lake’s docks with PSD employees Trace Hatfield and Jason Arervill to refill a hopper mounted on a boat. Getting out a pocket knife, Clark cut open bags of Harpoon, an aquatic herbicide. The substance treats various types of blue-green algae, green algae and a water weed known as Brazilian Elodea. This weed, often sold as aquarium plants, can get into streams and lakes when the water in fish tanks is poured out.
While Hatfield stayed on shore, Clark and Averill took the boat out on the lake and started spraying the aquatic herbicide as they cruised over the surface. The spraying machine sounded like a vacuum cleaner as the boat cut paths through the algae.
“It’s not as much copper as copper sulfate,” Clark said about the new treatment before getting into the boat. “Less adverse effects.” He looked into the water, which was thick with weeds and algae. “There are several different thing in there between the blue-green algae. We’ve got green algae and blue-green algae that is the majority of it.”
Clark was asked how long it would take for the treatment to start clearing the lake.
“Well, never used this before. This is the first time for this specific (herbicide), so I can’t really answer that,” he said. “The main thing we’ve got to monitor is the oxygen in the water. We’ll be doing that daily.”
Water tests for factors such as oxygen and Ph levels will be conducted while the lake’s being treated, so only a third of the algae bloom will be treated at a time.
“If you over treat, yes, it can hurt (aquatic life),” Clark said. “That’s why we break it down the way we do. We’re only doing a third of the lake. We doing it from up here down to the other dock. Then we’ll do another third of it and another third.”
Treating the algae bloom in stages lets fish retreat to other parts of the lake if oxygen levels get too low, he added. New test results are expected today.
An algaecide called Pak-27 has been used previously, but the new Harpoon could replace it if the results are good, Clark stated.
“We’ll know more when we get our tests back tomorrow what everything’s done,” Clark said. “You don’t want to do it too fast because that’s what creates your depletion of oxygen. This here will treat algae as well. This could be possibly something we could switch to from the Pak-27. It just depends on how well it does this time. We’ve got to be really careful.”
Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
