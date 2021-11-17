BLUEFIELD — A water outage is scheduled for approximately 60 customers in Bluefield on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The affected area includes College Avenue between Copley Ave. and 2020 College Ave.
West Virginia American Water will be installing two main line valves, which requires a temporary disruption in water service. Customers will be notified in advance by the CodeRED emergency notification system.
Follow the outage, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect. Boiling kills bacteria and other organism that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.
West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:
• Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water.
• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking
• Provide pets with boiled water after cooling
• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled water or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;
• Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries
West Virginia American Water apologizes for the inconvenience and will work diligently to minimize the length of the service interruption. Once water is restored, West Virginia American Water will be collecting water quality samples in the area of the outage, which will require a minimum of 24 hours for analysis. Customers will be notified in the same manner when the advisory is lifted.
For more information contact West Virginia American Water's customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
