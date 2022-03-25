NORTHFORK — The long struggle to extend public drinking water to several communities in need along the U.S. Route 52 corridor in McDowell County has reached another milestone.
Phase two of the Elkhorn Creek Water Project is now finished, and county drinking water is flowing to the towns of Northfork and Keystone, along with the neighboring communities of Upland, Kyle, and Powhatan.
A project celebration is planned for late April to mark the completion of phase two of the project, McDowell County Public Service District Director Mavis Brewster said.
“Northfork and Keystone is corrected,” Brewster said of the chronic water outages and boil advisories the two towns had been dealing with in recent years. “That’s what this project celebration is about.”
Phase two of the planned four-phase Elkhorn Creek Water Project is serving 112 customers in the Upland, Kyle, and Powhatan communities; 163 customers in the town of Northfork and the community of Algoma; and 101 customers in the city of Keystone.
Brewster said phase two of the project is essentially complete, although a few additional water connections are continuing. The new water system replaces antiquated lines that were originally constructed in the 1930s that were prone to frequent leaks, prolonged outages and numerous boil water advisories over the years.
Brewster said the McDowell PSD is now actively moving forward with phase three of the project, which will bring county water to the Crumpler, Ashland, Worth, Rolfe and Gilliam communities, as well as the ATV resorts and related facilities currently serving the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in McDowell County.
“It looks like with phase three we are definitely close to securing funding for that and we are working on preliminary designs,” Brewster said. “Phase four will be Eckman, Landgraff and Kimball. Phase four will bring us all the way down to Kimball and the Big Four area. As soon as we secure funding for phase three and get it up and running we will start looking at phase four.”
Brewster said having a reliable and safe source of public drinking water along the U.S. Route 52 corridor serving the towns of Northfork, Keystone and Kimball should help with ongoing business recruitment and economic development efforts, particularly with those businesses that are geared toward serving the ATV trails.
“You are seeing a lot of traffic coming into the county to accommodate the four-wheeling,” Brewster said of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. “So I think with having public water that can only increase activity in the county.”
Brewster said the PSD also is working to secure funding for future sewer projects along the Route 52 corridor.
“We want those to keep moving,” she said of the county water and sewer projects. “Even before phase two was completed we were already working on phase three.”
