BLUEFIELD — Water and sewer infrastructure is a major problem in many communities in the region, and legislators say solving the issue is a “daunting task.”
The question about water and sewer surfaced during the recent Point of View breakfast, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
State legislators from the region were invited to speak and take questions at the event.
Barbara Belcher of Princeton, a real estate broker who is also a state director of the West Virginia Association of Realtors, asked the legislators about the lack of needed infrastructure in many communities, especially in McDowell and Mercer counties in West Virginia and Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Virginia.
“Where is the push to get those things done?” she asked
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said there is a mechanism in place for a “one-stop shop” for money related to seeking funding for water and sewer infrastructure problems, with a previous average of about $250 million a year for funding projects, a number that is growing.
But even with that, the problem is huge.
“We have an almost $50 billion need (in total infrastructure projects, including roads, in the state), with … total water and sewer together about $13 billion to $14 billion,” he said.
Swope said that with federal money from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and the infrastructure bill as well as excess revenue, “we have virtually doubled the number of (water and sewer) projects we can approve every year.”
“We approved $130 million (in projects) just last week,” he added. “The rate of water and sewer funding is going to double the rate is has been running the last seven years.”
Swope said the prices keep going up to build the projects, so the Legislature has also appropriated funding to help handle those cost overruns for projects that may have been planned and designed several years ago.
“There is a significant push in addressing that infrastructure need,” he said, but it is a huge statewide undertaking.
On the Virginia side, the problem is also massive.
“That is a challenge we are not only faced with in Southwest Virginia but all across Virginia,” said Del. James W “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, pointing out the problems in the cities of Richmond and Petersburg with water and sewer. “This is a very daunting task the state has to address.”
But the burden has always been placed on localities, he added. and they can’t afford to provide full funding for these water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Morefield said that when he was running for office years ago he knocked on doors in the Hurley area and 90 percent of people said, when asked how he could help them, that they wanted clean drinking water.
“I was absolutely astonished that, in 2009, we had communities that simply don’t have access to clean drinking water,” he said.
After he was elected, he said he worked with then Gov. Bob McDonald to start the Hurley Water Project.
“Since that time we have connected, in working with Buchanan County, over 400 homes to provide access to clean drinking water,” he said, and Hurley is just an example of communities all over Southwest Virginia that are faced with this challenge.
“I think we have to look at it in our area as site-specific projects,” he said, and looking at options localities have in accessing state and federal funding.
The same is true for broadband access, he added, because Virginia has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in these projects.
“To build broadband in some of these areas you have got tremendous geographical challenges,” he said of the topography. “It takes time.”
All of these infrastructure project, though, are crucial for growth.
“From an economic development prospective, if our region is going to be in a position to attract industry, we have to have basic infrastructure in place,” Morefield said, adding that the state recently appropriated several hundred million dollars in the budget to prepare more site-ready areas for potential businesses to locate.
But that is often difficult in this region because of the lack of a large enough site for some of these industries, he added.
Morefield once again emphasized the importance of addressing those “site-specific” infrastructure projects and how to work together to better access state and federal funding.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
