Warrants for February 9, 2020

TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of these individuals can call the sheriff’s office at 276-988-1167 or the Tazewell County 911 Center at 276-988-0902.
• Randall Dee Justice, 52, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of narcotics.
• Abigail Marie Ketion, 21, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of cocaine.
• Charles Ellis Nipper, 54, Pounding Mill, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica Lynn Baker, 41, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
• Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.
• Travis Dewayne Blankenship,24, Athens. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of child abuse and neglect.
• Melissa Sue Sparks, 34, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of unlawful wounding/stabbing.
• Jason Dale Bailey, 42, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
• Mescher Ardath Miles, 42, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Cynthia Louise Parker, 49, Bland, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of concealment.
• Lawrence McKinley Ray, 45, Honaker, Va. Wanted for Possession of narcotics.
• Hannah Rose Carderelli, 24, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• John David Friend, 28, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics possession.
• Jonathan Christopher Woodie, 29, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of larceny.
• Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Willie Bill Short, 40, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting
• Reba Josie Delray Harman, 32, Lebanon, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
• Margaret Elaine Lester, 29, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather Renee Cox, 33, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Tara Sue Whistlehunt, 31, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Freddie Eugene Asbury, 51, Bristol, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of credit card theft.
• Joshua Alan Willard, 28, Bluefield W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.]
• Shannon Lynn Farmer, 29, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of heroin possession.
• Tony Nathaniel Boyd, 26, Swords Creek, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of distribution of methamphetamine.
• John Paul Lovell 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of imitation substance
• Charles James William Leftwich, 26, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of assault and battery on law enforcement officer.
• Joshua Allen Short, 20, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of destruction of property.
• Eddie David Robinette, 23, Princeton, W. Va., Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of carnal knowledge
• Stephen Eugene Cutlip, 40, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley Elizabeth Burnopp, 26, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Jonathan Christopher Woodie, 28, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for bond violation and failure to appear for 2 charges of larceny.
• Christopher Michael Holmes, 37, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of concealment.
• Jason Wayne Smith, 45, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of unlawful wounding.
• Jeffery Dea Thompson Bailey, 28, Bastian, Va. Wanted for a probation violation stemming from a charge of trespassing.
• Aundrea Auntonio Frazier, 43, Wytheville, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on a charge of possession of cocaine.
• Phillip Jay Weese, 33, Kegley, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of heroin.
• Shawn Allen Wyrick. 34, Princeton, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear in court on charge of narcotics distribution.
• Jessica Lynette Lewis, 35, Princeton, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
• Ashley Diane Chapman, 36, Danville, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Katherine Beth Francis, 32, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Alan D. Prater, 37, Saltsville,Va. Wanted for felony larceny.
• Rosemary Jean Blankenship, 45, Ghent, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from conviction on concealment charges.
• Crystal Faye Kipfinger, 33, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
• Curtis Deleon Williamson, 46, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from distribution of cocaine.
• Charles Lee Perry, 23, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of heroin and bond violation on possession of marijuana.
• Shellie Mae Nelson, 45, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Marvin Dewayne Adams, 54, Cyclone, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of conspiracy to commit concealment.
• Daniel Cecil Cordell, 26, Lashmeet. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Shawn Lee Dao, 36, Falls Church, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 42, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 6 counts of failure to appear for narcotics distribution and conspiracy.
• David Allen Robertson, 40, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of cocaine.
• John William Norton, 24, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
• Gorman Joe Ratliff, 47, Honaker, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.
• Danielle Lynn Welch, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Angie Blankenship, 45, Vansant, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Corcia Michelle Smith, 39, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of larceny, failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession and failure to appear on charge of driving suspended.
• Joshua Blaine Cline, 38, Justice, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear and probation violation stemming from narcotics possession.
• Chester Justus, 56, Richlands, Va. Wanted for narcotics distribution and conspiracy.
• April Michelle Blake, 45, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from conviction of narcotics distribution.
• Charles Adam Boyles, 41, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for 4 counts of narcotics distribution.
• Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands,Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Terri Lynn Farley, 34, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics distribution.
• Savanna Mae Kestner, 29, Tazewell, Va. (also suspected to be in the Wytheville area). Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics.
• Charles William Kaley, 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Steven William Bolen, 26, Kings Mountain, NC. Wanted for 4 count felony indictment on charges of burglary, larceny and intent to sell stolen property.
• Torra Antione Johnson, 35, Huntington. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Leslie Dawn Gilpin, 51, Bluefield,W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession.
• Keith Matthew Beggs, 37, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of concealment.
• Staci Louise Parker, 34, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of credit card fraud.
• Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Edward Joseph Keiser, 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.
• Vernon Lee Duncan, 47, Bishop, Va. May be in McDowell County. Wanted for 3 count felony indictment on charges of attempted robbery, abduction, and assault and battery.
• Jessica Elaine Mullins, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Michael Shane Dye, 45, Waynesboro, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Zachary Wayne Mullins, 32, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear in court on charge of grand larceny.
• Patrick Eugene Crawford Jr., 40, Roanoke, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from forgery.
• Clayton Wayne Neal Jr., 48, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from fraud.
• Douglas Clayton Stover, 31, Cedar Bluff, Va. (may be in the Mercer Co. WV area) Wanted for third conviction larceny.
• David Ray Carpenter, 24, Montcalm. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of false ID. to law enforcement.
• Chadwick Todd Matney, 42, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Brandi Lea Miller, 36, Bluefield. Wanted for bond violation on original charge of petit larceny.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va. but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
