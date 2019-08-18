Warrants for August 18, 2019

Active Tazewell County warrants
TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of these individuals can call the sheriff’s office at 276-988-1167 or the Tazewell County 911 Center at 276-988-0902.
• Bobby Allen Shelton, 32, Bandy,Va. Wanted for numerous charges of strangulation and assault and battery.
• Gary R. Sparks Jr., 48, Bandy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.
• Tyler Matthew Herndon, 30, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Marvin Thomas Proffitt, 33, Richlands, Va. Could also be in the Abingdon area. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Chasity Dawn Belcher,25, Lashmeet, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of forgery.
• Aaron Cory Perkins, 33, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics distribution, failure to pay child support and uttering.
• Jessica Rene White, 35, Princeton, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Jerri B. Redford, 42, Bristol, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from charge of possession of crystal meth.
• Adam Paul Lester, 30, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of grand larceny.
• Lakeisha Amanda Nelson, 35, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of credit card fraud.
• Curtis Eugene Lowe, 46, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of cocaine distribution,
• Tony Eugene Ward, 21, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.
• Ashley Dawn Woods, 28, Union, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of eluding police with endangerment.
• Robert Lee Hairston III, 22, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of child abuse/neglect.
•• James Carl Riggs, 25, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of conspiracy to destroy property.
• Katherine Beth Francis, 32, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Amanda Marie Ewing Sain, 35, Catawba, NC. Wanted for numerous felony charges including bond violation for possession of meth.
• Justin Lee Wright, 26, Bandy, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to distribution of narcotics.
• April Hope Wcislo, 39, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Thomas Carl Short, 37, Matoaka, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Alan D. Prater, 37, Saltsville,Va. Wanted for felony larceny.
• Douglas Shields Lovell, 54, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Rosemary Jean Blankenship, 45, Ghent, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from conviction on concealment charges.
• Paul Shannon Perkins, 36, Haysi, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Joey Lee Rigsby, 40, Huntington, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Staci Louise Parker, 35, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for bond violation related to credit card fraud.
• Leigha Briana Wagner, 23, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Angus Corley Jr., 52, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of heroin.
• Crystal Faye Kipfinger, 33, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Freddie Shawn Phillips, 37, Cedar Bluff,Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated sexual battery.
• Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
• Curtis Deleon Williamson, 46, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from distribution of cocaine.
• Charles Lee Perry, 23, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of heroin and bond violation on possession of marijuana.
• Shellie Mae Nelson, 45, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• John William McGhee, 58, Richlands, Va. Wanted for bond violation related to charge of possession of cocaine.
• Marvin Dewayne Adams, 54, Cyclone, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of conspiracy to commit concealment.
• Daniel Cecil Cordell, 26, Lashmeet. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Shawn Lee Dao, 36, Falls Church, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny.
• Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 42, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 6 counts of failure to appear for narcotics distribution and conspiracy.
• David Allen Robertson, 40, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of cocaine.
• John William Norton, 24, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
• Cristy Nicole Ramsey, 38, Bristol, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from a charge of concealment.
• Gorman Joe Ratliff, 47, Honaker, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.
• Danielle Lynn Welch, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Angie Blankenship, 45, Vansant, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Corcia Michelle Smith, 39, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of larceny, failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession and failure to appear on charge of driving suspended.
• Joshua Blaine Cline, 38, Justice, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear and probation violation stemming from narcotics possession.
• James Marshall Bailey, 42, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics distribution.
• Chester Justus, 56, Richlands, Va. Wanted for narcotics distribution and conspiracy.
• April Michelle Blake, 45, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from conviction of narcotics distribution.
• Charles Adam Boyles, 41, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for 4 counts of narcotics distribution.
• Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands,Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Terri Lynn Farley, 34, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics distribution.
• Savanna Mae Kestner, 29, Tazewell, Va. (also suspected to be in the Wytheville area). Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics.
• Charles William Kaley, 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• George Christopher Lester, 43, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.
• Steven William Bolen, 26, Kings Mountain, NC. Wanted for 4 count felony indictment on charges of burglary, larceny and intent to sell stolen property.
• Torra Antione Johnson, 35, Huntington. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Leslie Dawn Gilpin, 51, Bluefield,W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession.
• Keith Matthew Beggs, 37, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of concealment.
• Staci Louise Parker, 34, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of credit card fraud.
• Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Edward Joseph Keiser, 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.
• Eddie Arnold Bennett Jr, 32, Matoaka, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Vernon Lee Duncan, 47, Bishop, Va. May be in McDowell County. Wanted for 3 count felony indictment on charges of attempted robbery, abduction, and assault and battery.
• Jessica Elaine Mullins, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Stephanie Dawn Lester, 43, Bristol, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny.
• Scarlett Rosanne Bailey, 31, Austin, Texas. Wanted for probation violation stemming from distribution of narcotics.
• Michael Shane Dye, 45, Waynesboro, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Zachary Wayne Mullins, 32, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear in court on charge of grand larceny.
• Patrick Eugene Crawford Jr., 40, Roanoke, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from forgery.
• Clayton Wayne Neal Jr., 48, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from fraud.
• Douglas Clayton Stover, 31, Cedar Bluff, Va. (may be in the Mercer Co. WV area) Wanted for third conviction larceny.
• David Ray Carpenter, 24, Montcalm. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of false ID. to law enforcement.
• Chadwick Todd Matney, 42, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Justin Andrew Boothe, 24, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of statutory burglary.
• Brandi Lea Miller, 36, Bluefield. Wanted for bond violation on original charge of petit larceny.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va. but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
