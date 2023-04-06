BLUEFIELD — Police were seeking a warrant Wednesday after shots were fired during an early morning domestic incident.
The incident was reported about 6:40 a.m. at a Frederick Street residence in Bluefield.
Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said shots were fired at the home and a car after a domestic incident. The suspect had shot his own car and fled on foot.
There were no injuries, Adams said. The shooter’s identity, which was not released, was known and a warrant was being sought.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.