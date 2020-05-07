TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has officially asked Gov. Ralph Northam to lift the coronavirus COVID-19 shutdown in the county, saying the continued impact on the economy will create more hardships on residents than the virus.
County administrator Eric Young said the decision was made during the board’s monthly meeting this week.
“The board discussed the plight of many who have lost their jobs and the financial ruin facing small business owners already,” Young said. “The board also discussed the hardship the county and school system would face if sales tax and other revenues continue to be stalled. Board members expressed concern that the residents are beginning to suffer more from the shut down than they would from the disease.”
Young said that out of 1,600 county residents tested for the virus, only six tested positive with no hospitalizations.
Young said the board concluded that “the negligible infection rate among county residents did not warrant the continued grave economic impacts of the shut down.”
The board “unanimously resolved to request that the Governor lift his executive orders and allow businesses to reopen in the county.”
Young said the public, though, would still be requested to practice personal safety measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces because the threat of contracting the virus is still here.
