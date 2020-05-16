**WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO**
WELCH — Two McDowell County men were arrested Saturday for dealing heroin, with one suspect also facing charges of cruelty to animals, officials said.
The arrests came after deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a search warrant on a residence in the Havaco area of McDowell County, Chief Deputy James Muncy said. The search was executed around 5 a.m. Saturday.
“Upon executing the search warrant, police found a quantity of heroin along with firearms, cash and neglected animals,” Muncy said.
Steven Brown, 21, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance schedule I, felony conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance and three counts of animal cruelty.
Richard Nemore, 59, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance schedule I, felony conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance and prohibited person/firearm. Muncy said the firearms charge is due to Nemore being a previously convicted felon.
**WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW**
Muncy said Brown was the owner of the dogs, which were malnourished and infected with mange.
Brown and Nemore were arraigned Saturday before McDowell County Magistrate Steve Cox.
Nemore’s bond was set at $36,000 and Brown’s bond was set at $33,000, Muncy said.
Muncy said both men made bond and are currently awaiting trial.
The sheriff's office is working with a local animal rescue organization to find placement for the dogs.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.