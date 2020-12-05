PRINCETON — West Virginia’s residents were warned Friday about solicitors calling and urging them to register to vote in states where they have never lived.
A West Virginia resident notified the Secretary of State’s Office this week that they had been solicited by an out-of-state organization about registering to vote in another state, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
West Virginia’s citizens should be aware that run-off elections in states such as Georgia are still pending, he stated.
“The astute citizen’s report on Wednesday makes it clear that organizations outside West Virginia are attempting to contact residents in West Virginia in an effort to questionably obtain participation in run-off elections in another state,” he said.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said he knew of only one way in which a West Virginia resident could vote in an out-of-state election. It involves attending an out-of-state college or university.
“The only exception, to my knowledge, is if you’re a student at a dorm or such; but you still have to register there, and have a residence there and proof of that residence,” he stated. “That’s the law. “
In West Virginia, there are several ways to prove residency.
“We’ll accept (proof) in the form of a utility bill, a driver’s license, that kind of thing,” Moye said. “We don’t accept P.O. boxes. We’ve got to have a registered address.”
West Virginians attending an out-of-state college are asked to show that state’s election officials a student ID proving they “are actively living at a residence,” he said. Students commuting back and forth from West Virginia to their classes would not qualify to vote out of state.
“At some point, you have to freeze those voter registration rolls and do some maintenance and etch them in stone, so to speak,” Moye said. “And you can review those.”
Moye added that Mercer County’s the last presidential election went well.
“I’ve got to tell you we did really, really good this last election,” he stated. “I’ve got to give credit to the poll workers, my staff and the media. The poll workers, they were in harm’s way.”
Warner urged people to seek advice on the legality of changing their registration to another state and to report the receipt of the correspondence and solicitations to the Secretary of State’s Office as these efforts may violate West Virginia and other states’ election laws.
“I hope this was just an isolated incident and not the tip of the iceberg to a larger problem. The only way we will know is if citizens report such solicitations,” Warner said. “I strongly caution people who receive a solicitation to participate in another state’s elections to not engage in such activity. Rather, please report the contact to my office immediately so that our Election Fraud Task Force can quickly investigate the situation.”
Regarding West Virginia’s processes, Warner described the state’s efforts to uphold election laws and to investigate irregularities.
“West Virginia maintained the public’s confidence in our 2020 election, held during the pandemic nonetheless,” he said. “Working closely with local election officials within existing state laws, we were able to offer West Virginia voters secure options to vote safely, accurately and free of interference. West Virginia will continue to hold ourselves to that same standard for all elections moving forward in 2021 and beyond.”
To report election fraud of any kind, call the WV Secretary of State’s Office toll-free at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.