West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reporting another 2020 election fraud guilty plea in the Mountain State.
Warner said Wednesday that a former Randolph County resident pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2020 election — once in West Virginia and again in New Mexico.
Warner, a Republican, said the case is the second 2020 election fraud investigation to be prosecuted this year in West Virginia.
Warner said the conviction serves as a deterrent to those who would consider committing similar criminal acts in the upcoming election of 2024.
“I have been dedicated to uncovering and prosecuting election fraud since taking office in 2017,” Warner said. “If anyone attempts to cheat in a West Virginia election or commit voter fraud in any way, we will catch you. West Virginia uses state-of-the-art technology and the best-trained elections staff in the country to make sure that our elections are secure.”
“We must always be vigilant in guarding the integrity of our elections,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey added in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Elections are key to a well-functioning democracy. Let this be a lesson to those who are contemplating on cheating: you will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Republican-controlled West Virginia legislature passed legislation in 2022 that changed the misdemeanor punishment for illegal voting to a felony crime.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.