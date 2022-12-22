PRINCETON – Plans for a local warming station were changed Thursday soon after a State of Emergency was declared for all of West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state as Christmas approached.
The National Weather Service is predicting snow, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today and continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Forecasts including high wind gusts changed plans for protection against the bitter cold forecasted for Friday with temperatures reaching a high of 8 degrees and a low of 1 degree below zero. A wind chill warning issued Thursday by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. told the public to beware of wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.
County Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe said a warming station planned on Mercer Street in Princeton was being moved for safety reasons. The plan was to have a heated tent, but the predicted wind gusts raised safety concerns.
The warming location has been moved to the Princeton Rescue Squad on Stafford Drive, and will be set up in the main squad building's bay area, Gunnoe said.
"The hours of right now are 8 p.m. Friday and it will be open until 8 a.m. Saturday morning," Gunnoe said. "Then it will open again Saturday night at 8 p.m. and then it will be in operation until 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and the same thing from Sunday night until Monday morning."
Gunnoe said he had spoken with the Salvation Army in Princeton about providing shelter at a local motel if "one or two families" arrive with such a request.
"Information will be made available if they show up at the warming station," he said.
The Bluefield Union Mission will also serve as a warming station if needed, Gunnoe said.
