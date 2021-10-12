BLUEFIELD — Warmer than usual October temperatures approaching record highs set in the 1950s and late 1980s are expected this week as a high pressure front moves into the region.
This week temperatures being recorded at the National Weather Service’s monitoring station at the Mercer County Airport could come close to 80 degrees.
“Yes, it’s warmer than usual,” said meteorologist William Perry with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. “Normally it should be in the mid 60s for highs.”
The forecasted high temperature for today is 73, which is about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than usual, Perry said. The record high for Oct. 12 was 82 degrees set in 1954.
A high of 74 was forecasted for Wednesday. The record for Oct. 13 was 84 set in 1923, Perry said after consulting the weather service’s records. Thursday and Friday’s forecasted high temperature is 77; the record for Oct. 14 was 82 degrees set in 1954. The record high for Oct. 15 was 82 degrees set in 1989, too.
“Humidity is still kind of elevated right now and there is a high pressure front coming in from mid to the late week from the Gulf Coast straight up to the mid Atlantic,” Perry said. “I wouldn’t say it was too unusual.”
Even greater unseasonably high October temperatures have been recorded in the past. On Oct. 3, 2019, the Mercer County Airport’s weather station recorded a high temperature of 86 degrees, he added.
Warmer temperatures could delay the period when fall foliage reaches its brightest colors. West Virginia’s peak autumn colors usually start appearing in the northern counties as the weather gets cooler. Southern West Virginia counties including Mercer, McDowell and Monroe normally see the brightest fall colors in mid to late-October since temperatures in that region cool later, according to the current West Virginia Division of Forestry fall foliage map.
