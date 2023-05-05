PRINCETON — Warm generosity came together this spring so homeless pets and the people caring for them will have a cooler and more comfortable summer this year.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter was celebrating some major improvements Thursday that will benefit the animals and the personnel. Director Stacey Harman took a moment before a celebration started to describe the changes and what set them in motion.
“Yes, what happened is Cindy Mabardy with Second Chance for Pit Bulls Rescue – she volunteers here – and last summer she got really, really hot back there and almost passed out,” Harman recalled. “She was like ‘We need an air conditioner,’ so she went out and just asked companies to help and what happened was that all these companies came together and they donated everything. All the parts, all the maintenance, all the electric. Everything.”
“And so we just wanted to throw them a little appreciation party. I’m going to give them plaques to show them that we appreciate them so much,” Harman stated.
The new air conditioning for the kennels was ready for use. Big industrial fans were previously used in an attempt to keep the dogs cool, but all they ended up doing was circulating hot air in the summer, she said.
“And this is going to help so much,” Harman said of the new air conditioning. “Not just for the workers and volunteers, but the animals as well.”
A buffet was waiting outside Harman’s office for the shelter’s guests as well as the staff.
Ricky Catron and Glenn Brison of State Electric Supply Co., electrician Beau Mabardy, Ray Lester and Rob Shumate of Rob’s Heating & Air and Danny Butcher of Ferguson Enterprises were all enjoying the dinner after they were presented the plaques expressing the animal shelter’s gratitude.
Outside, Cindy Mabardy remembered the hot summer day that gave her a mission.
“Last summer I was getting out one of the dogs we sponsor in his kennel and I almost fainted,” she said. “So it got me thinking. I’m in here for maybe five minutes. What are these dogs going through 24/7? Some of them are senior, some of them with long hair. So I took it upon myself to go out in the community and talk with contractors and get different bids. And a miracle happened and everybody came together and and donated everything. Everything.”
Each company freely gave material and time to the project.
“Feruguson’s donated all the material and then State Electric donated all of the electrical material. Then Robert Shumate and his partner Ray did all the AC and then Beau Mabardy, my husband, did all the electrical,” she said.
Installing the new air conditioning took only a couple of weeks.
“And they did a beautiful job,” Cindy Mabardy said. “A beautiful job.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.