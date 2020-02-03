BLUEFIELD – Marijuana and crack cocaine were found Monday after a Bluefield Police Department K-9 conducted a search during a routine traffic stop.
Patrolman D.L. Bishop stopped a vehicle at about 11:55 a.m. on Grassy Branch Road, according to a statement the department released Monday afternoon. Sgt. J.M. Danieley and K-9 Ace were called to the scene for a vehicle search.
The search yielded 55 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.
Akeem Rashad Dickerson, no age or address given, was arrested on numerous drug charges. Dickerson was found to be a wanted fugitive from Washington, D.C., as well.
Dickerson was taken to Bluefield City Jail, where he was processed, per department guidelines, then taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
