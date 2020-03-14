BLUEFIELD — The retail chain Walmart will have reduced hours until further notice, due to issues related to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
A Walmart spokesman confirmed Saturday that hours will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This will allow employees to assess situations created by the virus.
"Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock their products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice," the spokesperson said on Sunday.
This change of operating hours will begin on March 15 and will be put in place for all Walmart stores.
Residents may have noticed that store shelves are shockingly barren of necessary items including toilet paper and bottled water. Previously, many Walmart stores had posted notices limiting the purchase of cases of water to two per person.
According to a release from Dacona Smith, Walmart's chief operating officer and executive vice president, associates will work their regularly scheduled shifts. The truck fleet and supply chain will also work their regular schedules as well.
After a Walmart associate, in Cynthiana, Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19, the corporation developed an emergency leave policy. According to a release from John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart, she is recovering well.
To make employees who feel ill or "uncomfortable at work" due to the virus, the attendance policy for employees has been waived until the end of April. Those who either test positive for the virus or are facing widespread quarantine in their area will receive up to two weeks of paid leave.
Full information on the emergency leave policy can be found on the corporate Walmart website.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
