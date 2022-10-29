BRAMWELL — For the first time in two years, Bramwell is hosting their annual Ghost Walk tonight, Oct. 29.
The town is inviting everybody to come to the start of the festivities at the Depo at 3 p.m. where they will have live music being put together by recent local hero Angela Sharp of Montcalm High, and they will have the “spirits” start walking around mingling.
There will also be a costume contest starting at 4:30 p.m., and all participants will win some sort of gift or prize.
Mayor Lou Stoker said that she is very excited to be able to put on this event again because it is her favorite event Bramwell does all year.
“We first started the Walk in 2008, so this actually would have been the 15th year; but it’s the 13th because we had to miss the last two years,” she said.
Stoker said the Ghost Walk, which starts at 6 p.m., is Bramwell’s fun, engaging way to tell the history of the town.
“The different ghosts of Bramwell will be made up of different former members of the Bramwell community,” Stoker said. “It’s a painless history lesson, and even our storytellers that are the guides say they always learn so much history doing this.”
Stoker said that while the characters are not real ghosts, they are the people the real ghosts sent to tell their real stories.
“They’re wonderful stories that we have collected through the years, and we add a new one every year,” said Stoker.
The newest additions this year include former Bramwell dentist Dr. McElruff and the former jailer.
“We have an entirely new character, Joe Young is his name, and he was the jailer at the Bramwell Jail right at the turn of the century who was called a hero by the whole town,” said Stoker. “He’s going to be here to tell his story on why they all called him a hero even though he says that he was just doing his job.”
Stoker said that this event really gives a lot of people something to look forward to because she sees that residents and visitors, old and new, have such a passion for the town and it’s history.
She also said that a lot of the newer residents don’t know a lot of the stories, but that this is a good way to learn.
“They’re not aware of the history and the stories, and it’s a really intriguing place,” said Stoker. “It’s the most interesting place in the world to me because of what it is, where it is, the stories that are here, and the people who lived it, so sometimes I try to imagine what it was like in 1884 when the first coal mine was opened here.”
Stoker said that while this event is a good way to share this history of Bramwell, it’s always been about helping children.
In the previous years, Bramwell partnered with the Children’s Home Society, but since the retirement of their past contact, they decided to work with the varsity cheer team from Montcalm High.
“Bramwell has always been a playground for the children, so this year it will be a great fundraiser for the Montcalm cheer girls,” said Stoker. “I’m so excited about that because we really do all of this for the kids.”
Stoker is excited to see the night’s turnout and to get to see the reactions of the visitor once they go through the walk.
“It’s not a haunted house, but when we tell the stories, and they get to see these things, the people’s comments are the best,” she said.
Tickets for the event are $10 before 5 p.m., after that, are $15, and they are available at Bramwell’s Town Hall or through the Montcalm cheerleaders.
For more information on the Ghost Walk, visit the Town of Bramwell Facebook or you can go to Bramwell’s Town Hall.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.