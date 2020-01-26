BLUEWELL — Area residents can expect a new business to enter the area.
Formerly Rite Aid, the pharmacy on Coal Heritage Road is set to become a Walgreens. Though now owned by the Walgreens Corporation the pharmacy and store are not yet fully Walgreens branded. This will make the third Walgreens in the area with one on Walker Street in Princeton and one on Virginia Avenue in Welch.
Beginning on Monday, Jan. 27 the store will be closed for renovations. Pharmacy customers will still be able to obtain their prescriptions as the pharmacy will remain open, according to Alex Brown of Walgreens Corporate Media Relations.
“There should not be any interruption to patients’ experiences with the pharmacy team they know and trust,” Brown said.
The pharmacy has already been changed into a Walgreens pharmacy according to Brown but both the interior and exterior must be redesigned. As the pharmacy has also been changed patients won’t see changes in pharmacy staff.
The transformation from Rite Aid to Walgreens will take a couple of months for the full transformation. Changes that the store must undergo include new signage, designs, registers and operating systems, Walgreens owned products and rewards-based programs.
According to Brown, once the transformation is complete patients will have the option to manage prescriptions online though this isn’t mandatory. Patients will also have 24/7 access to the staff of the pharmacy.
“Most customers will not experience any changes to their prescription price or coverage,” Brown said.
Other new options that customers will have access to include FedEx services, both shipping and pick up, and photo services, according to Brown. Customers will also have access to vaccinations once the conversion is finalized.
“We’re pleased to share that once conversion is complete patients will gain access to more of Walgreens’ trusted pharmacy and healthcare services such as vaccinations, online and mobile prescription management tools,” Brown said.
