Another opioid lawsuit settlement will mean $83 million more for West Virginia, with only one more company still in litigation.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Wednesday that Walgreens agreed to the settlement in a “terrific development.”
The settlement resolves a lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
Walgreens will pay the settlement over a period of eight years.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said of the ongoing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and drug store chains. “We have made incredible progress and we are now to one company.”
That company is Kroger and a trial is scheduled for June. All other entities have settled.
Morrisey said the total money involved in the opioid lawsuits that West Virginia may receive is “in the $900 million range.
Walgreens is part of a larger litigation involving other major pharmacies—Kroger, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.
Walmart and CVS settled with the state last September with Walmart agreeing to a settlement of $65 million and CVS for $82.5 million.
Last August, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve similar litigation.
The money will eventually be divided among the state and municipalities and spent on opioid-related programs such as prevention and treatment of addiction.
Morrisey said another milestone has been reached regarding the MOU (memorandum of understanding), which counties, cities and towns must agree to before any money can be distributed.
All 55 counties have officially agreed and 221 of 229 cities and towns.
Morrisey said the MOU has been approved by the court and in the next two weeks the West Virginia First Foundation, which is the organization handling the money, will be official.
“This is the path to get money to localities,” he said. The MOU contains a comprehensive plan to use those funds to abate the massive problems caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia.
When the lawsuits started being filed after pharmaceutical companies had flooded the market with the addictive opioids for years resulting in widespread addiction and overdose deaths, a national settlement was negotiated with states splitting the money.
But Morrisey decided not to join that settlement because more money would most likely be received if West Virginia went alone in the lawsuits, especially considering how the opioid crisis devastated the state.
“We have doubled up the amount we would have obtained through a national settlement,” he said, adding that the risks were there, but he was willing to go to trial over it and in the end it paid off.
Morissey said some companies involved in settlements, like Perdue, filed for bankruptcy so that could change the amount received.
Outside attorneys fees must also be paid.
But at this point, all eyes are on the Kroger case and Morrisey said he is “open-minded” and will “meet with anyone as far as resolving the issues” and “hopefully they will respond.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
