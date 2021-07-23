WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she still supports a bipartisan physical infrastructure bill, but cannot vote for a bill that is not yet written.
Capito was referring to a failed procedural motion Wednesday set up by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to consider the infrastructure legislation.
“I am very committed to a good physical infrastructure package that can pass in a bipartisan way,” she said. “I have been committed to a bipartisan process that I started with the President in mid-April.”
That process laid the foundation for negotiations since then, she added. “I am hoping for a good result.”
But Wednesday’s move by Schumer, which was defeated 51-49, had nothing to do with that.
“We voted it down … I am not going to vote for something without knowing the details. I don’t know how much it’s going to cost. I don’t know how it will be paid for. I don’t know what it encompasses. I don’t know if the bridge money means a new bridge in West Virginia or a new tunnel in New York City.”
Capito said her friends on both sides of the aisles on the negotiating team will be circling back next week, referring to a group of 22 senators, including 10 Republicans, signed on to a framework of the bill Wednesday, but a final agreement on the bill, which was initially set at a cost of about $1.2 trillion, has not yet been reached.
Capito said she wants to wait and see the final version, but generally supports the bill that is aimed at traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, airports, rail and broadband.
“We will see what’s in there and how it affects West Virginia,” she added.
However, the bill has no “score,” or cost estimate, yet from the CBO (Congressional Budget Office), she said, because of the lack of details. “If you can’t see what you are voting for, why move it forward? We will have to wait.”
The bill cannot advance until that score is presented.
“They can’t score a framework,” she said. “They can’t score an idea. They have to actually see it written in a bill.”
Capito is also concerned about the infrastructure bill being tied too directly with the proposed $3.5 trillion “human” infrastructure package Democrats are pushing that covers everything from day care to green energy.
“I think (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi has confirmed what we knew all along that these bills are riding together … in tandem,” she said, and the $3.5 trillion is “very problematic” for the GOP and some Democrats on several fronts, from the amount of the package and a “reckless spending spree” to the taxes that will follow and inflationary concerns.
Details of that are not available either, she added.
“She (Pelosi) is digging a bigger hole for herself than she needs to,” Capito said of Pelosi’s tactic, and the White House will have to “clean that problem up.”
“There are still a lot of moving parts here,” she said.
Pres. Joe Biden initially said the two bills were in tandem, but then the next day walked that statement back and indicated the passage of the infrastructure bill was independent from the $3.5 trillion package, which Democrats have indicated may be passed through reconciliation, avoiding the needed 60 votes in the Senate.
Capito said inflation, which has been fueled by a combination of stimulus money and a supply chain slowdown, is mostly likely to ease.
“We already know we are on an inflationary track,” she said, but she is told it is “transitory inflation.”
“The President maintains this is temporary and a rebound from the pandemic,” she said. “I hope he is right, but some economists say it is here for a more sustained time.”
The $3.5 trillion could be phased in over a period of 10 years, and that could add a “bit of salve” to its impact on inflation, she added.
But the larger issue, she said, is “pushing money in areas we have not discussed,” including green energy. “That is the bigger problem, what we are spending it on and what impact it will have.”
On another issue, Capito said she has concerns about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey turning down the state’s involvement in a national $26 billion settlement with several drug companies related to the opioid epidemic and its impact.
Morrisey’s main objective is the criteria used for a state’s allocation, which is based primarily on population (85 percent) and only 15 percent on the impact of the crisis.
“I think $26 billion is a heck of a lot of money,” she said, but she knows the damage done and massive costs it has created across the nation far surpasses that figure.
However, it may be a case of holding out for more and not getting it.
“I think he is running a bit of a risk, quite frankly, without knowing the details,” she said. What West Virginia could get in the settlement may not be adequate to cover the cost, “but I am concerned.”
“I will have to talk to the attorney general about his reasoning,” she said. “Sometimes you have to take the money and you run a risk if you don’t. That concerns me.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.